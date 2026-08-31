Chargers Trade CB Avery Smith to Seahawks; DL TeRah Edwards to Panthers For 6th-Round Picks

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz swung a pair of trades on roster cutdown day.

In one deal, the team acquired a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for cornerback Avery Smith.

The Bolts then made another trade on Sunday, acquiring a 2028 sixth-round pick from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for defensive lineman TeRah Edwards.

Both trades are pending physicals.

Smith joined the Bolts as an undrafted free agent in April after a productive collegiate career at Toledo.

The cornerback led the Rockets in passes defensed and earned back-to-back Second-Team All-MAC honors in both years as a starter.

Smith had a strong showing in training camp, but with a trio of veteran cornerbacks near the top of the depth chart in Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, Hortiz was able to get great value with a Day 3 pick in next year's draft for the undrafted free agent.

Edwards, on the other hand, spent his second offseason with the Chargers after spending last year on the team's practice squad as an undrafted free agent.

The second-year defensive lineman put together a productive training camp in Year 2, playing in all three preseason games for the Bolts.

The moves also mean the Chargers added to their 2027 and 2028 draft pick tallies.

Hortiz and the Bolts now have seven draft picks in next year’s draft as it stands, with compensatory picks to be awarded until next spring.

They have each of their selections in the first five rounds, plus the Seahawks sixth-rounder and the Rams seventh-round pick.

Then in 2028, the Chargers own all seven of their picks, plus the Carolina sixth for for Edwards, as well as a Jets seventh-rounder acquired in a November trade for Ja'Sir Taylor.