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The 1960 Club Opens September 1 Bringing a New Era of Elegance to the South Bay

Sep 01, 2026 at 01:03 PM
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Chargers Communications
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The 1960 Club, the newest members-only social club, is set to open its doors at the Bolt in El Segundo, Calif. This exclusive venue promises a unique blend of sophistication and community, offering members unparalleled access to an elite social experience.

"We are thrilled to officially open the 1960 Club to our members, a space designed not only for relaxation and enjoyment but also for fostering connections within our community", said Chief of Staff Fred Maas. "As we open our doors on September 1, we invite members to experience a vibrant atmosphere where elegance meets camaraderie. This club represents a new chapter in South Bay social life, and we can't wait to welcome everyone in."

With limited memberships available, prospective members are encouraged to secure their place in LA's most anticipated social scene. The 1960 Club aims to cultivate a vibrant atmosphere where sports, networking, entertainment, and leisure converge.

The 1960 Club hours of operation will be the following*:

·         Monday: Lunch 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM, Monday Night Football 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

·         Tuesday: Lunch 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM

·         Wednesday: Dinner 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

·         Thursday: Dinner / Thursday Night Football 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

·         Friday: Aperitivo Night 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

·         Sunday: Select Family Fun Days (Road Games only) –  TBD on Kickoff time

*Subject to change

A charter member of the upstart American Football League and the first major professional sports franchise to originate in Los Angeles, the Chargers first-ever play from scrimmage at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was a 105-yard kickoff return in 1960, the club's namesake.

Overlooking the Chargers' three natural grass practice fields and offering sweeping views of the entire LA Basin, the 1960 Club seamlessly combines the exclusivity of a private members club with a football-adjacent workspace, fine dining, and beverage service provided by Wolfgang Puck Catering.

For more information on membership opportunities and to stay updated on the club events, visit The1960Club.com.

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