3 Observations: Justin Herbert Stars on Day 1 of Chargers OTA Practices

The helmets were on in El Segundo.
The Chargers kicked off 2026 Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices on Wednesday, going for just over an hour in helmets and shorts.
The Bolts will have two more OTA practices this week before holding three next week, but Wednesday's session is the only one open to reporters this week.
Here are three observations from the first day of Chargers OTA practices:
1. Herbert in midseason form
It was a throw that only a handful of people on the planet can make.
Roughly halfway through Wednesday's practice, Justin Herbert scanned the defense and saw Quentin Johnston break open in the middle of the field in a full-team drill.
Herbert fired a dart between three defenders as Johnston secured the catch to pick up a first down for one of the highlight plays of practice.
Herbert later shined in 7-on-7 drills by completing all five pass attempts to five different receivers. Besides connecting with Johnston for an explosive play for 25-plus yards, Herbert also hit Omarion Hampton, Tre' Harris, Kimani Vidal and JaQuae Jackson for completions.
Wednesday marked Herbert's return to the practice field as he had spent the past few weeks in Europe supporting his girlfriend Madison Beer's music tour.
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said he gave Herbert full permission to miss a portion of the Chargers voluntary workouts.
"I was happy [he] went to support Madison on her music tour, Madison supports him at the football games," Harbaugh said. "He told me he wasn't going to be here for those two weeks and my first reaction was, 'Do you need a ride to the airport.'
"He's been somebody that he's here all the time. Sometimes I've wanted to shoo him out of the building," Harbaugh added. "He's at every voluntary, non-voluntary workout. Same guy that broke his hand and was here the next day practicing, next game stiff arming guys. I was happy. Good balance."
Herbert looked in midseason form on Wednesday and should only get more comfortable in Mike McDaniel's new scheme ahead of mandatory minicamp in mid-June.
2. Plenty of O-line combos
The Chargers revamped their offensive line this offseason, meaning Wednesday was sure to bring some new looks up front.
And while there were many offensive line combinations, the practice also provided a look at the Chargers Pro-Bowl tackle tandem, both of whom were bitten by the injury bug in 2025.
Rashawn Slater missed the entire 2025 season with a knee injury. Joe Alt suffered an ankle injury that limited him to just six games but was enough to earn Pro Bowl honors.
Harbaugh provided a brief update on the duo before practice.
"Really ahead of schedule. I know that's an overused term, but they've looked really good," Harbaugh said.
Does that mean they will be fully ready to go for training camp?
"It looks that way," Harbaugh added.
Slater and Alt manned their respective tackle spots in front of Herbert on Wednesday, with the Chargers initially rolling out an interior of left guard Kayode Awosika, center Tyler Biadasz and right guard Cole Strange.
While Biadasz and Strange were mainstays in their spots for the entirety of practice, the Chargers rotated rookie second-round pick Jake Slaughter in at left guard on Wednesday.
The next group up front consisted of, from left to right, Branson Taylor, Slaughter, Josh Kaltenberger, Ben Cleveland and Trey Pipkins III.
A third group then had, from left to right, a unit of Travis Burke, Logan Taylor, Jacob Spomer, Alex Harkey and Laekin Vakalahi.
The Chargers then mixed and matched groups for the majority of practice, with Cleveland getting reps at left guard and Burke also taking reps at right tackle.
3. Henley highlights defense
Defensively, new Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary's group had a strong day, albeit without pads or any contact.
Daiyan Henley provided the highlight when he nabbed an interception off Trey Lance in a 7-on-7 drill.
"Good first day," Hneley said. "It was about setting the tone and setting the standard."
Denzel Perryman also showed up with a likely tackle for loss on a run play while Khalil Mack and undrafted free agent Nadame Tucker likely would have had sacks on two separate passing plays.