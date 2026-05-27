3 Observations: Justin Herbert Stars on Day 1 of Chargers OTA Practices

2. Plenty of O-line combos

The Chargers revamped their offensive line this offseason, meaning Wednesday was sure to bring some new looks up front.

And while there were many offensive line combinations, the practice also provided a look at the Chargers Pro-Bowl tackle tandem, both of whom were bitten by the injury bug in 2025.

Rashawn Slater missed the entire 2025 season with a knee injury. Joe Alt suffered an ankle injury that limited him to just six games but was enough to earn Pro Bowl honors.

Harbaugh provided a brief update on the duo before practice.

"Really ahead of schedule. I know that's an overused term, but they've looked really good," Harbaugh said.

Does that mean they will be fully ready to go for training camp?

"It looks that way," Harbaugh added.

Slater and Alt manned their respective tackle spots in front of Herbert on Wednesday, with the Chargers initially rolling out an interior of left guard Kayode Awosika, center Tyler Biadasz and right guard Cole Strange.

While Biadasz and Strange were mainstays in their spots for the entirety of practice, the Chargers rotated rookie second-round pick Jake Slaughter in at left guard on Wednesday.

The next group up front consisted of, from left to right, Branson Taylor, Slaughter, Josh Kaltenberger, Ben Cleveland and Trey Pipkins III.

A third group then had, from left to right, a unit of Travis Burke, Logan Taylor, Jacob Spomer, Alex Harkey and Laekin Vakalahi.

The Chargers then mixed and matched groups for the majority of practice, with Cleveland getting reps at left guard and Burke also taking reps at right tackle.

3. Henley highlights defense

Defensively, new Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary's group had a strong day, albeit without pads or any contact.

Daiyan Henley provided the highlight when he nabbed an interception off Trey Lance in a 7-on-7 drill.

"Good first day," Hneley said. "It was about setting the tone and setting the standard."