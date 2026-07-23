Chargers 2026 Training Camp Preview: How Does Safety Depth Chart Shake Out?

Chargers Training Camp is on the horizon.
The Bolts will hold more than a dozen open practices at The Bolt and will also practice twice at the University of San Diego in early August.
What are the top storylines and position battles to watch later this month?
Chargers.com will take a look at each position group leading up to training camp. The safeties are up next.
Who's on the roster?
Derwin James, Jr., Elijah Molden, Tony Jefferson, RJ Mickens, Kendall Williamson, Genesis Smith, Myles Purchase, Devin Grant, Noah Avinger
Camp Outlook
The leader of the Chargers safety room is here for the long haul.
Derwin James, Jr., leads the group once again after recently signing a multi-year contract extension in late May.
James has produced back-to-back Second Team All-Pro seasons, wreaking havoc whether it's in the backfield, in coverage or anything in between.
Now with a new extension under his belt and new Defensive Coordinator in Chris O’Leary, James has made it clear what the emphasis is on heading into 2026.
"I ain't really had time to think on it too much," James said. "I'm just really locked in on the process right now, continuing to get better. I want to win a Super Bowl so bad, so coming out here and working hard as I can, that's what I'm focused on.
James added: "The money is good, but I can't get my thoughts off being the last team playing, especially in SoFi [Stadium] this year. I definitely want to do that."
Behind James is familiar faces that the secondary has become accustomed to in Elijah Molden and Tony Jefferson, the latter of whom was brought back in free agency.
The pair of veterans have been ballhawks throughout their time in the powder blue, and each return to bring their own versatility.
"Being one of the leaders in there, I just feel like everybody can bring a different flavor, different sauce," James said. "Whether they're a ballhawk, whether T-Jeff can come up and hit you, E, he's playing in the post.
"Everybody can play a different role and it makes us very versatile," James added.
Following the veterans are the players that have been impactful early in their careers in RJ Mickens and Kendall Williamson.
Mickens is coming off a rookie season where he played 12 and picked off two passes, serving a key role in the backend as a sixth-round pick in 2025. Williamson, on the other hand, saw limited action on defense but was a key players on special teams.
The Chargers also added to the room in the draft with Genesis Smith in the fourth round, a ballhawk safety that has showed flashes so far in the preseason. Myles Purchase and undrafted free agents Devin Grant and Noah Avinger round out the group.
"You could never have enough DBs, especially in this league," James said.
Get your first look at the Chargers in uniform for the 2026 season!
Player to Watch: Elijah Molden
The veteran safety has played a crucial role in the secondary since arriving via trade ahead of the 2024 season.
Molden has enjoyed some success with the Chargers so far by playing 27 games and notching four interceptions, eight passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.
But after his 2025 season, the safety felt like there was an area to improve heading into the new year after having just one interception.
"I want to make a lot more plays," Molden said after the 2025 season. "I know I'm capable of making more plays on the back end.
"Sometimes the plays have to come to you, but there's certain situations where you have to make stuff happen," Molden added.
A big part of Molden's 2025 season was his return from injuries, as he spent the majority of the offseason rehabbing before being cleared to return early in training camp.
Now reunited with O'Leary, his safeties coach from 2024, a year that saw him produce the best of his career thus far.
Keep an eye out for Molden as he preps for a much improved 2026 season.
"With my body back, I will be able to do that," Molden said.
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign. James recorded 94 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 interceptions and 8 quarterback hits in the 2025-2026 NFL season.
Key Question: How does the safety depth chart play out?
The safety depth chart is in the running for one of the most competitive rooms on the Bolts.
With James moving around over the last couple of seasons, it has allowed the safety room to take a big step forward and open up opportunities.
Just last season, both Molden and Jefferson logged over 490 defensive snaps, with Mickens at 328 as a rookie. Not to mention Williamson, who logged 263 special teams snaps and served as a crucial member on that front.
Add in the drafting of Smith in the fourth round this year, and everyone in the room will have an opportunity to make their mark.
The battle for both the depth chart and roster spots will be a storyline all training camp.
"Extremely competitive," O'Leary said about the room. "I get excited thinking about competition and thinking about fall camp."
He later added: "As I look at each position group, especially the safeties, it's going to be fun. It's may the best man win, everyone is going to have a fair opportunity. If they're in that world of these are the five or these are the six, they're all going to get an opportunity to compete."
The players are embracing the challenge, as well.
"Competition brings the best out of everybody, brings the best out of me," Jefferson said. "I love that aspect of the game, being able to compete."
There will be ample opportunities, both in practices and preseason matchups, for players to separate themselves.
But one thing is for sure, the Chargers are fired up about the options they have in the room.
"The safety room in particular, you have guys that have all different skillsets and we're going to find out which one stands up and gets to the top of that group," O'Leary said.