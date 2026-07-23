Chargers 2026 Training Camp Preview: How Does Safety Depth Chart Shake Out?

Key Question: How does the safety depth chart play out?

The safety depth chart is in the running for one of the most competitive rooms on the Bolts.

With James moving around over the last couple of seasons, it has allowed the safety room to take a big step forward and open up opportunities.

Just last season, both Molden and Jefferson logged over 490 defensive snaps, with Mickens at 328 as a rookie. Not to mention Williamson, who logged 263 special teams snaps and served as a crucial member on that front.

Add in the drafting of Smith in the fourth round this year, and everyone in the room will have an opportunity to make their mark.

The battle for both the depth chart and roster spots will be a storyline all training camp.

"Extremely competitive," O'Leary said about the room. "I get excited thinking about competition and thinking about fall camp."

He later added: "As I look at each position group, especially the safeties, it's going to be fun. It's may the best man win, everyone is going to have a fair opportunity. If they're in that world of these are the five or these are the six, they're all going to get an opportunity to compete."

The players are embracing the challenge, as well.

"Competition brings the best out of everybody, brings the best out of me," Jefferson said. "I love that aspect of the game, being able to compete."

There will be ample opportunities, both in practices and preseason matchups, for players to separate themselves.

But one thing is for sure, the Chargers are fired up about the options they have in the room.