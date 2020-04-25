Chargers Add 'Natural-Born Leader' to Defense in LB Kenneth Murray

Like Lynn, Murray said he felt a connection in his combine meeting with the Chargers. But other than an encounter with a Bolts scout at Oklahoma's pro day and a phone call to check-in, communication coming from L.A. was limited.

Hence the surprise when Murray got a call from general manager Tom Telesco just before 8 p.m. Pacific Time informing him that the team had moved up to select him.

"It says a lot, the fact that they believe in me that much to trade up to get me," Murray said. "To me, it means everything. When people believe in me like that, I have no other choice but to give it my all and go out there and give them everything every Sunday," Murray said.

The former Sooner's collegiate resume includes 325 career tackles (36.5 for loss) and third-team All-American honors in 2019. He played in a Rose Bowl in 2018 and two College Football Playoff games in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The passion matches the productivity, too. Murray called himself "a fiery dude" who plays "with extreme speed."

"I sleep, breath and eat football," he said.

Telesco agrees.

"It's almost like he's built to play defense," the GM said. "I think that helps, especially in the position he plays and the style the plays. We feel like he's going to fit in very well with our guys on defense."

Telesco added that it's easy to see how Murray's range and explosiveness could look in Gus Bradley's scheme. And perhaps in time, the 21-year-old rookie could blossom into even more.