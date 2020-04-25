Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

2020 Draft Picks

Presented by

Friday, Apr 24, 2020 06:57 PM

Chargers Add 'Natural-Born Leader' to Defense in LB Kenneth Murray

Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
LAC_2020_Murray_Natural_Born_Leader1

The Chargers thought enough of Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray to sacrifice a day-two selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles traded its second- and third-round picks (No. 37 and 71 overall) to the New England Patriots on Thursday night in exchange for No. 23 overall. With it, the organization believes they identified a both punishing defender and future leader.

"This is a run-hit linebacker," head coach Anthony Lynn said. "He can do the things we need him to do in coverage and also in the run game. He can play in the box, he can play in space.

"But this man's intangibles, his presence when he walks into a room – he's just a natural-born leader and I love that he's passionate about this game. It just comes through in the interview process that I had with him."

Like Lynn, Murray said he felt a connection in his combine meeting with the Chargers. But other than an encounter with a Bolts scout at Oklahoma's pro day and a phone call to check-in, communication coming from L.A. was limited.

Hence the surprise when Murray got a call from general manager Tom Telesco just before 8 p.m. Pacific Time informing him that the team had moved up to select him.

"It says a lot, the fact that they believe in me that much to trade up to get me," Murray said. "To me, it means everything. When people believe in me like that, I have no other choice but to give it my all and go out there and give them everything every Sunday," Murray said.

The former Sooner's collegiate resume includes 325 career tackles (36.5 for loss) and third-team All-American honors in 2019. He played in a Rose Bowl in 2018 and two College Football Playoff games in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The passion matches the productivity, too. Murray called himself "a fiery dude" who plays "with extreme speed."

"I sleep, breath and eat football," he said.

Telesco agrees.

"It's almost like he's built to play defense," the GM said. "I think that helps, especially in the position he plays and the style the plays. We feel like he's going to fit in very well with our guys on defense."

Telesco added that it's easy to see how Murray's range and explosiveness could look in Gus Bradley's scheme. And perhaps in time, the 21-year-old rookie could blossom into even more.

"… We just think he has some of those attributes that he can be a — down the road, we don't ask kids his age to come in here and lead the football team he's going to come in and follow for a little bit — but kind of learn how we do things and hopefully we'll see his career blossom and he gets older."

Related Links

Get to Know #23 Pick Kenneth Murray

Take a look through some photos of linebacker Kenneth Murray, who followed up an exceptional career at Oklahoma by being named the 23rd pick in the NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Chargers.

001-AP_18251832682712
1 / 13
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
002-AP_18251832677318
2 / 13
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
003-AP_18360631530125
3 / 13
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
004-AP_19300657807809
4 / 13
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
005-AP_19322605765881
5 / 13
(AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
006-AP_19328200302507
6 / 13
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
007-AP_19336834943222
7 / 13
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
008-AP_19341773206823
8 / 13
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
009-AP_20114648021650
9 / 13
(AP Photo/Todd Rosenberg)
013-AP_20061157912592
10 / 13
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
010-AP_20114648061540
11 / 13
(AP Photo/Todd Rosenberg)
012-AP_20063055627291
12 / 13
(AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
011-AP_20060200294040
13 / 13
(AP Photo/Todd Rosenberg)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Tom Telesco on Chargers Selecting Justin Herbert and Kenneth Murray in the First Round
news

Tom Telesco on Chargers Selecting Justin Herbert and Kenneth Murray in the First Round

"That is one of the more exiting things, when you can get everybody on the same page with players....  To find players that everyone is really invested in is really important to us."
Justin Herbert "Fired Up" to Join Chargers
news

Justin Herbert "Fired Up" to Join Chargers

"It's such an incredible opportunity and something I've waited for, for so long."
Chargers Move Up to Draft LB Kenneth Murray at No. 23 Overall
news

Chargers Move Up to Draft LB Kenneth Murray at No. 23 Overall

The Chargers traded their second- and third-round picks to New England to draft the Oklahoma linebacker.
Chargers Select QB Justin Herbert at No. 6 overall
news

Chargers Select QB Justin Herbert at No. 6 overall

Herbert becomes the first quarterback selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2004.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

See the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - March 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

The latest renderings of the new SoFi Stadium set to debut in 2020. Click here to learn more about our new home.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Watch Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley get a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as it nears completion.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Behind the Scenes with Derwin & Joey at the Super Bowl Commercial Shoot

Go behind the scenes with Derwin James and Joey Bosa as they shoot the opening commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look at Derwin James and Joey Bosa on set of the 2020 Super Bowl commercial at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look as Michael Badgley checks out the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse | January 2020

Check out the latest time-lapse of our new home, SoFi Stadium opening this summer! Learn more at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium. Video created by Turner AECOM Hunt
Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium

Browse through photos of Derwin James and Joey Bosa checking out our new home, SoFi Stadium.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
news

DJ picked out his new locker already 😂

Derwin James calls 'dibs' on his new locker at SoFi Stadium. 
Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium
video

Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium

Tim McGraw's Here on Earth Tour with Luke Combs is coming to SoFi Stadium on Friday, September 4!
The Los Angeles Chargers host a dinner for LUX members and the cast of Ballers on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, California.
video

Chargers LUX x Ballers Cast

Chargers LUX members enjoyed an evening with the cast of hit HBO series Ballers and running back Melvin Gordon.
Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Corey English, checks out his suite at our future home - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Season Ticket Holders Experience Their Seats at SoFi Stadium
video

Season Ticket Holders Experience Their Seats at SoFi Stadium

Season ticket holders get a first look at how they will be watching the Bolts in 2020
Chargers LUX Member Tours SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Tours SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Jacqueline Shulte, tours the new LA stadium - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
A tour of Sofi Stadium with iHeart Media on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Inglewood, CA
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

iHeart radio talent take a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium, opening in 2020. Sisanie and Louie G checkout the view from their new seats.
Chargers LUX: The Most Connected Membership in LA
video

Chargers LUX: The Most Connected Membership in LA

The first. The best. The only. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
iHeart Media Takes Tour of SoFi Stadium
news

iHeart Media Takes Tour of SoFi Stadium

"There's no other stadium like it, at least that I've ever been to.  This is going to change the way you experience football."
PepsiCo Named Exclusive Soft Drink and Salty Snacks Partner Across SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park
news

PepsiCo Named Exclusive Soft Drink and Salty Snacks Partner Across SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park

PepsiCo throws SoFi Stadium's first tailgate celebration to recognize the construction workers responsible for bringing the world-class sports and entertainment destination in Inglewood to life.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Stadium Development
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Stadium Development

Follow along with the construction progress of the Bolts' future home through August 2019.
Introducing Chargers LUX
gallery

Chargers LUX Launch Party

The Los Angeles Chargers host a launch party for Chargers LUX - a one of a kind Membership built to deliver unforgettable premium experiences and connections - at Spring Place, Beverly Hills.

Learn more and join the Chargers LUX family at chargerslux.com
New SoFi Stadium
video

New SoFi Stadium

Check out the latest renderings of our new home - SoFi Stadium opening summer 2020!
SoFi Takes the Field with SoFi Stadium
news

SoFi Takes the Field with SoFi Stadium

New home of the the Los Angeles Chargers officially named SoFi Stadium in expansive agreement with Hollywood Park.
Sofi Stadium Coming in 2020
video

Sofi Stadium Coming in 2020

We are proud to introduce our new home: Sofi Stadium
Los Angeles Chargers Launch Chargers LUX - A First-Of-Its-Kind Premium Membership Program for 2020 Suite Owners
news

Los Angeles Chargers Launch Chargers LUX - A First-Of-Its-Kind Premium Membership Program for 2020 Suite Owners

Chargers LUX will redefine the premium experience in professional sports. 
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising