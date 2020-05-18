Joshua Kelley 'a Perfect Fit' for Versatile Chargers Running Backs Room

Quarterback Justin Herbert's performance throughout the draft evaluation process

"Well, I don't know if you could have done it any better and that's just the stuff we saw on the field in the workouts, and then the Senior Bowl. What actually helped him even more was meeting with teams and they came away just impressed. Obviously how smart he was – we knew he was going to be smart. But, the passion that he had for the game and I think he's got kind of a little bit of that reserved persona when you're from the outside. And I think as people got to know him, they realized he's got a little more juice to him than maybe you anticipated.