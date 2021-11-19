Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What Are the Pittsburgh Steelers Saying About the Chargers?

Nov 19, 2021 at 12:17 PM
Notable comments from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and more in the lead up to the Week 11 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.

Head coach Mike Tomlin on Justin Herbert

"Really impressive talent. You see some things that you knew in draft preparation when he came out: the arm talent, the strength, the pinpoint accuracy, the ability to change his trajectory and drop the ball over linebackers into the dig area, and so forth. You see the fluid mobility and easy mobility that he displayed at Oregon. He's 6-6 but he's an easy mover. They do some things schematically to highlight that, some designed quarterback runs, some pocket movements. Even when they don't, he has the ability to extend plays with his leg talent. That is challenging and creates some challenges for a defense."

Mike Tomlin on Keenan Allen and Mike Williams

"Have had nothing but respect for Keenan Allen over the years. Enjoyed having an opportunity to spend a week with him a few years back when we coached the Pro Bowl and just to watch his day-to-day work even in that setting. It's not surprising why he's been as ridiculously consistent as he's been over the course of his career. He's a football lover. He's a football junkie. He works at it. He talks it, he lives it, and it's all over his tape.

"Can't say enough about Mike Williams and his ability to stretch the field. He's stretching the field for them this year, but he's stretched the field for them over the course of his career. I think he's one of those 15 yards per catch average guys over the course of his career, so that captures your attention."

Mike Tomlin on Austin Ekeler

"He's inside, he's outside. He's stronger than you think. He bounces off of tackles. He's got leg drive. His inclusion in the passing game is another component that really is worrisome. He's a matchup problem because of the short area quickness. He's got really good and reliable hands. He's been a major component of their passing game for a number of years. I know that they've got a new staff, but I think a short number of years ago this guy caught 90 balls for almost 1,000 yards coupled with his run exploits in a football season. So, he's off to a really good start for them this year in the running game"

Mike Tomlin on Derwin James

"Derwin James is multitalented. He plays on the back end; he plays in the box. He's a tackler, he's a blitzer. He plays in coverage. He's just a really top-quality player...I'm happy for him to see him back. Not happy for us this week relative to preparing for him and to play him and to minimize what he does to groups."

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward on facing former Steelers teammate Matt Feiler

"He's playing really stout right now, you know I would say he's one of their top O-linemen over there. I was really sad to see him go because I thought he provided a lot of stability in our O-line in years past and didn't get the credit he deserved. I'm looking forward to the challenge, you want to play against good competition and he's right up there with him."

Quarterback Mason Rudolph on differences from the last time the Steelers played the Chargers to now

"Yeah. It was a different location, obviously, but they played hard. They've got a heck of a defense, great players. [Joey] Bosa and Derwin [James] obviously stick out. They score a lot more points on offense than they were at that point. They're a great team and we've got a lot of respect for them."

Safety Terrell Edmunds on Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense

"Man, he's a good guy, he can throw he can make throws, big, long throws. They have a nice offense together, they've got some guys out there that can really make plays. We are just really going to have to be our P's and Q's, definitely have to stop the run this week. Last week I think we gave up 200 yards in the first half so that's a big emphasis because we know that they are going to try and attack us like that."

Terrell Edmunds on Mike Williams being a deep-ball threat

"I definitely think they are going to try and challenge us because he's their deep ball guy. He's a guy that they are going to throw it up to him and let him go up and make those contested catches. Where he's going to be the guy that can just go up and go get it over somebody's head. Then you've got Keenan Allen in the slot that's a really shifty guy and then like you said the running back."

