What Are the Pittsburgh Steelers Saying About the Chargers?

"Really impressive talent. You see some things that you knew in draft preparation when he came out: the arm talent, the strength, the pinpoint accuracy, the ability to change his trajectory and drop the ball over linebackers into the dig area, and so forth. You see the fluid mobility and easy mobility that he displayed at Oregon. He's 6-6 but he's an easy mover. They do some things schematically to highlight that, some designed quarterback runs, some pocket movements. Even when they don't, he has the ability to extend plays with his leg talent. That is challenging and creates some challenges for a defense."