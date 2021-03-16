Back in L.A., Michael Davis Ready to Go 'Next Level'

In Week 4 against the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Davis picked off Tom Brady and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown. It wasn't until the following week, though, that Davis said he started to play his best ball.

"In my mind, it might have been the Saints game" he said. "Up until the Saints game, I was struggling a little bit with consistency. Then, after the Saints game, I think that's when everything clicked. That's when everything came together and I started performing at my highest, at my best. Since then, I was like, 'You know what? I actually have a chance to get an extra contract and hopefully stay with the Chargers.'"

Davis, who turned 26 in January, credits former defensive backs coach Ron Milus for developing him into the player he is today. The BYU product said he "wasn't really a corner yet" until Milus became his coach.

Things will be different for Davis in 2021. Four years ago he was fighting for a roster spot. Now, he's now the longest-tenured member of the Chargers secondary.

Former coaches and teammates have moved on. But as he enters the prime of his career, Davis has an opportunity – with an assist from the new staff – "to take it to the next level with my game."

He'll also have a trio of Pro Bowlers to help him get there.