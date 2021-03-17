Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler Agree to Terms with Bolts

In Linsley's seven seasons with the Packers, the offense ranked fourth in the NFL with an average of 4.53 yards per carry. The Boardman, Ohio, native was named an alternate for the Pro Bowl in 2018 when Green Bay owned the league's No. 2 rushing average (5.01 yards per attempt). In 2014, Linsley started all 16 regular-season contests, becoming the first rookie center to do so for the Packers since the league went to the 16-game schedule format in 1978.