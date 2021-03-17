Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler Agree to Terms with Bolts

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms on multi-year contracts with center Corey Linsley and guard Matt Feiler.
A 2020 first-team All-Pro selection by The Associated Press, Linsley joins the Bolts after spending the last seven seasons with Green Bay. A starter in all 99 career regular-season appearances since being selected by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Linsley started four NFC Championship games while in Green Bay and protected quarterback Aaron Rodgers during two of his NFL Most Valuable Player seasons (2014, 2020).
In Linsley's seven seasons with the Packers, the offense ranked fourth in the NFL with an average of 4.53 yards per carry. The Boardman, Ohio, native was named an alternate for the Pro Bowl in 2018 when Green Bay owned the league's No. 2 rushing average (5.01 yards per attempt). In 2014, Linsley started all 16 regular-season contests, becoming the first rookie center to do so for the Packers since the league went to the 16-game schedule format in 1978.
The Ohio State product was named first-team All-Big Ten by the conference's coaches and media as a senior in 2013. Over his final two seasons with the Buckeyes, Linsley's protection helped Ohio State reach a mark of 24-straight wins.
Feiler comes to Southern California after spending six seasons in Western Pennsylvania, starting 40 of his 46 regular-season games with Pittsburgh. After taking over as the starting right tackle for the last three seasons, Feiler helped the Steelers offensive line hold opponents to the fewest sacks in the NFL over that span. In 2018 — his first full season as a starter — Feiler notably protected quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as he threw for a franchise-record 5,129 yards and 34 touchdowns while running back James Conner totaled 1,470 yards from scrimmage.
The Strasburg, Pa., native originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans, spending the 2014 season on the practice squad before signing with the Steelers. Feiler played collegiately at Bloomsburg (Pa.) University, earning third-team Little All-America honors from The Associated Press as a senior in 2013.
