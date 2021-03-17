Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Corey Linsley's Motive for Signing with the Bolts

Mar 17, 2021 at 02:32 PM
Corey Linsley recently agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers and according to an interview he did with Sirius XM NFL Radio, a secret weapon out west helped seal the deal for the center.

"I had a conversation with Bryan Bulaga, just getting his feel for the new staff and everybody there," Linsley told Sirius. "He had only positive things to say about everything from his introduction to the schemes to the coaches in general. That meant a lot to me … His opinion matters a lot to me. For him to be able to vouch for everybody, not even working with them yet, but getting the first impression, meant a lot to me."

The pair spent six seasons together in Green Bay with the Packers and they'll reunite with the Bolts.

"I'm very happy that Corey chose to be a Charger and take his talents out west," Bulaga said. "He is a consummate professional and will be a great fit in the locker room. My wife and I are very close with he and his wife, Anna, so we are looking forward having them out there with us!"

As Linsley said, it meant a lot for Bulaga to share his insight on this process. And according to Bulaga, knowing what free agency is like, he wanted to share as much as he could with Linsley.

"He and I and our wives are good friends, it extends past the locker room and the field for us," he mentioned. "In a situation like free agency that's new to a lot of guys, it's always nice to have someone to bounce ideas or opinions or concerns off of. In this case I was able to give him honest opinions and he made the best decision for him and his family."

In the interview, Linsley also noted he's "hoping to add as much as I can" to the Bolts and said he's looking forward to playing with quarterback Justin Herbert, mentioning Herbert "had a hell of a year."

Photos: Best of Corey Linsley

Take a look through the top photos of former All-Pro center Corey Linsley as he agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with the Bolts.

