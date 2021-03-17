Corey Linsley's Motive for Signing with the Bolts

"I'm very happy that Corey chose to be a Charger and take his talents out west," Bulaga said. "He is a consummate professional and will be a great fit in the locker room. My wife and I are very close with he and his wife, Anna, so we are looking forward having them out there with us!"

As Linsley said, it meant a lot for Bulaga to share his insight on this process. And according to Bulaga, knowing what free agency is like, he wanted to share as much as he could with Linsley.

"He and I and our wives are good friends, it extends past the locker room and the field for us," he mentioned. "In a situation like free agency that's new to a lot of guys, it's always nice to have someone to bounce ideas or opinions or concerns off of. In this case I was able to give him honest opinions and he made the best decision for him and his family."