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How Jake Slaughter Fits Into the Chargers Offense

Apr 24, 2026 at 06:24 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

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Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz made a declarative statement last week at his pre-draft press conference when he noted that "we're not done adding to the offensive line, I can promise that."

Hortiz backed up those words by adding a versatile piece to the trenches in Round 2 with the selection of Jake Slaughter.

The Bolts drafted Slaughter at No. 63 overall, a pick they gained in a Round 2 trade with the Patriots.

Slaughter was The Athletic's Dane Brugler's top-ranked center prospect, but there's a chance he moves inside to guard in the NFL.

Brugler offered the following breakdown of Slaughter:

A determined "do-your-job" type, Slaughter has a passion for football — and it shows in his on-field execution. He drives his feet in the run game to wall off lanes and keep defenders busy. In pass protection, he struggles to sink and adjust in space but has functional lateral movements and strains to finish base blocks. His ability to reset and stay attached combats longer, more powerful opponents.

The Chargers are set at tackle with Pro Bowlers Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, and made an upgrade at center this offseason with the addition of Tyler Biadasz.

The Bolts also have capable starters at guard right now in Cole Strange and Trevor Penning, but Slaughter might have something to say about that in his rookie season.

The thought of Slater, Alt, Biadasz and Slaughter making up the core of the Chargers offensive line for years to come should worry opposing defenses and thrill Chargers fans.

Justin Herbert was simply hit and hurried too much in 2025 as he played the final month of the season with a fractured left hand.

Protecting the Bolts franchise quarterback needed to be a priority for the Chargers this offseason, and the selection of Slaughter made sure that was the case.

The 23-year-old Slaughter is listed at 6-foot-5 and 303 pounds. He played in 51 career games, 33 of them starts, at Florida.

Slaughter was a two-time Second-Team All-American in college and allowed just four total pressures at center in 2025.

He also had the second-best Pro Football Focus run blocking grade (80.2) among FBS centers with at least 500 snaps.

Photos: Meet Chargers Second Round Draft Pick Jake Slaughter

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.63 in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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