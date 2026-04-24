Chargers Select Akheem Mesidor at No. 22 in 2026 NFL Draft

The Chargers selected Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Mesidor is one of the top edge rusher prospects in this year's draft class, as ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr. has him as his No. 23 overall player.

Kiper offered the following breakdown of Mesidor:

The Canadian makes his presence felt against both the run and the pass, and he shows good bend, closing burst and power. When his initial move is thwarted, Mesidor never stops battling. He also brings some versatility, with the ability to shade inside to DT and get pressure on the interior.

Both NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and The Athletic's Dane Brugler also have Mesidor ranked not too far behind at No. 26 and No. 28 overall, respectively.

Jeremiah added:

Mesidor was a highly productive edge rusher for the Hurricanes. He has an ideal frame, relentless motor and pass-rush instincts. Against the pass, his game is more about power than pure speed. He will shake/bull OTs, knock their hands off and push/pull for pressures. Once he creates some separation, he can corner and bend toward the quarterback. When he's allowed to rush inside over guards, he wins very early in the down. He never stops working his hands and refuses to stay blocked. Against the run, he has enough length and a powerful enough base to firmly set the edge against OTs and consistently annihilate TEs.

The selection of Mesidor gives the Chargers a big and disruptive addition to the edge rusher group for 2026 and beyond, as he joins future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu in the room.

The 25-year-old Mesidor is listed at 6-foot-3 and 259 pounds.

Mesidor, a Second-Team All-American in 2025, was a productive college player with 52.5 career tackles for loss and 35.5 sacks.

The edge rusher had the best year of his collegiate career last season as he was one of only two players in the FBS last season with at least 17.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. His sack total was also the most in the ACC.