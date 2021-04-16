A Conversation With GM Tom Telesco Ahead of His Ninth NFL Draft With Chargers

What's Allowed the Chargers to Have a High Success Rate in the First Round (Bosa, James, Herbert)?

"Preparation and a great scouting staff. These guys, our college scouts led by [Director of College Scouting] Kevin Kelly and [Director of Player Personnel] JoJo Wooden, the college guys, they work on this draft 365 days a year. Not only evaluating players but doing background on players, which is just as important as how you play. And then trying to kind of fit the whole thing together: getting the coaches involved after the season's over and making sure players fit schemes.

"You put as much preparation as you can into it. We try and be perfect with it. We know it's an imperfect world. Sometimes we may get a little overconfident on who we think can play and can't play because we have so much information nowadays. But you try and get players that you think fit you, which means sometimes you may pass a good football player that may just not fit your scheme, may not fit your culture.