Matt Feiler's Journey Defined By "Grit, Ambition, Hustle"

Shortly after Matt Feiler signed a contract with the Chargers, his college, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, tweeted a summary of his journey to and through the NFL thus far – from Division II school to his new contract with the Bolts.
The words that accompanied the tweet, "grit, ambition, hustle," have defined that path.
"I definitely didn't see myself getting here," Feiler said. "It was always my dream to be a professional football player, but it never really crossed my mind. Especially, coming out of a D-II school, that I'd make it as far as I did. Looking back, I'm just grateful things played out the way they did."
Feiler's professional journey started in 2014 when he attended rookie minicamp with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent. He went on to spend that season on the team's practice squad. Fast forward to the following year, and the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed him off waivers from Houston and then signed him to their practice squad.
He spent the next five seasons in Pittsburgh, eventually earning an active roster spot and then assumed a starting role midway through the 2018 season at right tackle. In 2020, he became the team's starter at left guard.
Feiler credits training in the weight room and developing more of an understanding of schemes as keys to his progression in this league.
"He's productive, reliable, and position flexible," mentioned Chargers assistant offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett.
Sarrett was with Feiler in Pittsburgh and the two have reunited out here with Sarrett joining head coach Brandon Staley's staff.
"It's another person here to make things more comfortable for me," Feiler mentioned. "Just having a familiar face here and someone who (you) can help lean on to help you find stuff or ask questions makes you feel more comfortable."
The versatility that Sarrett discussed played a big part in Feiler coming out west.
"Matt Feiler's a guy that I really value," mentioned Brandon Staley. "(He has) right tackle flexibility, played on the right side then goes into left guard. That's a huge stance transition for a player, but he did it seamlessly … We felt like this guy knows what it takes … I feel like we got him at the right point of his career where he still has a lot to prove."
But along with his skills, Feiler's journey has certainly molded him into the player and person he is today, and it's something he's bringing with him to this Chargers locker room.
"He truly is a 'team' before 'me' guy," Sarrett continued. "He is the type of player that doesn't blink in the face of adversity."
Browse through photos of the Chargers new lineman, Matt Feiler, who spent his last six seasons in Pittsburgh.
