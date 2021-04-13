Matt Feiler's Journey Defined By "Grit, Ambition, Hustle"

Shortly after Matt Feiler signed a contract with the Chargers, his college, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, tweeted a summary of his journey to and through the NFL thus far – from Division II school to his new contract with the Bolts.

The words that accompanied the tweet, "grit, ambition, hustle," have defined that path.

"I definitely didn't see myself getting here," Feiler said. "It was always my dream to be a professional football player, but it never really crossed my mind. Especially, coming out of a D-II school, that I'd make it as far as I did. Looking back, I'm just grateful things played out the way they did."

Feiler's professional journey started in 2014 when he attended rookie minicamp with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent. He went on to spend that season on the team's practice squad. Fast forward to the following year, and the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed him off waivers from Houston and then signed him to their practice squad.

He spent the next five seasons in Pittsburgh, eventually earning an active roster spot and then assumed a starting role midway through the 2018 season at right tackle. In 2020, he became the team's starter at left guard.

Feiler credits training in the weight room and developing more of an understanding of schemes as keys to his progression in this league.