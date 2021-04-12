What is Brandon Staley Looking for in Draft Prospects?

Cornerback

"I think it's always important going into the draft that you have a clear vision for the player. At corner, they come in a lot of different shapes and sizes. If it was a one-size-fits-all, then everybody would be doing it. But that's not the case.

"For us, it's more about the critical factors for the position. For us, it's being able to play man-to-man — that's where it starts. You have to be able to cover man-to-man. We kind of evaluate that in two phases; how they plan man-to-man from bump and how they play man-to-man from off, which is cushion for us. We evaluate that first and foremost.

"The second thing is; What is their movement like at level two? When they are off, what is their movement like? We really value that. You can't just press in this league. You have to play off and be able to cover receivers from that position, too. How do they judge the ball in the deep part of the field? What is their production like when the ball is at level three? How do they play the ball? What are their ball skills like? What is their ball judgment like? How do they play in and out of phase? That's really important.

"Then, what is their open-field tackling like? How are they going to be in run support? You can't play defense if your corners can't tackle. Those are kind of the critical factors for us.

"Certainly, then size, speed, arm length, all of that stuff comes into play. But, like I said, there are a lot of different shapes and sizes of corners.