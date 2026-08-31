Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Transactions

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott. In a corresponding move, the team placed linebacker Denzel Perryman on Reserve/Injured. In addition, the Bolts signed 16 players to the practice squad.
Over four seasons with the Chargers, Scott has appeared in 68 games, punting 280 times for a gross average of 46.1 yards per punt (41.7 net avg.) with 109 punts placed inside the 20-yard line. He is a two-time AFC Special Teams Player of the Week recipient with the Bolts. Scott has held on a field goal operation over his four seasons with the Chargers that has converted a league-leading 93.1 percent of its attempts. A fifth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft, Scott has appeared in 117 career regular-season games for the Chargers, Packers and Jaguars, punting 478 times for a gross average of 45.4 yards per punt (40.5 net avg). The Denver, Colo., native was a three-time First-Team All-Southeastern Conference selection over his four seasons at Alabama (2014-17), twice being named a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, which is presented annually to college football's top punter, and contributing to two College Football Playoff National Championship teams.
PRACTICE SQUAD
|Player
|Position
|Exp.
|College
|Lander Barton
|LB
|R
|Utah
|Andre Carter
|OLB
|2
|Army
|Jahmeer Carter
|DL
|R
|Virginia
|Junior Colson
|LB
|3
|Michigan
|Gregory Desrosiers
|RB
|R
|Memphis
|Gary Jennings
|WR
|2
|West Virginia
|Amar Johnson
|RB
|1
|South Dakota State
|Josh Kaltenberger
|C
|1
|Maryland
|Nikko Reed
|CB
|2
|Oregon
|Devonte Ross
|WR
|R
|Penn State
|Evan Svoboda
|TE
|R
|Wyoming
|Nadame Tucker
|OLB
|R
|Western Michigan
|DJ Uiagalelei
|QB
|1
|Florida State
|Laekin Vakalahi
|T
|1
|---
|Isas Waxter
|CB
|1
|Villanova
|Terry Webb
|DL
|R
|Southern Methodist