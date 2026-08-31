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Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Transactions

Aug 31, 2026 at 02:00 PM
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Chargers Communications
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The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott. In a corresponding move, the team placed linebacker Denzel Perryman on Reserve/Injured. In addition, the Bolts signed 16 players to the practice squad.

Over four seasons with the Chargers, Scott has appeared in 68 games, punting 280 times for a gross average of 46.1 yards per punt (41.7 net avg.) with 109 punts placed inside the 20-yard line. He is a two-time AFC Special Teams Player of the Week recipient with the Bolts. Scott has held on a field goal operation over his four seasons with the Chargers that has converted a league-leading 93.1 percent of its attempts. A fifth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft, Scott has appeared in 117 career regular-season games for the Chargers, Packers and Jaguars, punting 478 times for a gross average of 45.4 yards per punt (40.5 net avg).  The Denver, Colo., native was a three-time First-Team All-Southeastern Conference selection over his four seasons at Alabama (2014-17), twice being named a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, which is presented annually to college football's top punter, and contributing to two College Football Playoff National Championship teams.

PRACTICE SQUAD

PlayerPositionExp.College
Lander BartonLBRUtah
Andre CarterOLB2Army
Jahmeer CarterDLRVirginia
Junior ColsonLB3Michigan
Gregory DesrosiersRBRMemphis
Gary JenningsWR2West Virginia
Amar JohnsonRB1South Dakota State
Josh KaltenbergerC1Maryland
Nikko ReedCB2Oregon
Devonte RossWRRPenn State
Evan SvobodaTERWyoming
Nadame TuckerOLBRWestern Michigan
DJ UiagaleleiQB1Florida State
Laekin VakalahiT1---
Isas WaxterCB1Villanova
Terry WebbDLRSouthern Methodist

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