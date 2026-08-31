Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Transactions

Over four seasons with the Chargers, Scott has appeared in 68 games, punting 280 times for a gross average of 46.1 yards per punt (41.7 net avg.) with 109 punts placed inside the 20-yard line. He is a two-time AFC Special Teams Player of the Week recipient with the Bolts. Scott has held on a field goal operation over his four seasons with the Chargers that has converted a league-leading 93.1 percent of its attempts. A fifth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft, Scott has appeared in 117 career regular-season games for the Chargers, Packers and Jaguars, punting 478 times for a gross average of 45.4 yards per punt (40.5 net avg). The Denver, Colo., native was a three-time First-Team All-Southeastern Conference selection over his four seasons at Alabama (2014-17), twice being named a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, which is presented annually to college football's top punter, and contributing to two College Football Playoff National Championship teams.