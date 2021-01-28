Renaldo Hill on Defensive Philosophy, Derwin James and His Partnership With Brandon Staley

Advantages of Being a Former Player

Hill spent 10 seasons in the NFL as a defensive back and safety for four teams. When asked if he wished he had some of the attributes that his All-Pro safety Derwin James possesses, Hill smiled and said, "Definitely do."

"The way that the game is changing now, you need a guy that can be able to play in space, as well as play in the box," Hill said of James. "When you look across the board and you have guys in our division, whether that's [Chiefs TE Travis] Kelce or the big fella, No. 83 [Raiders TE Darren Waller], and you look at those two guys, you need to be able to match up with those guys and have that size and skillset to play in space or be physical at the point of attack.

"That's something that he brings. That's something that I definitely wish I had as a player."

Hill's experience includes 114 starts and 141 games played. Whether it's James or any player, their new defensive coordinator knows what it's like to sacrifice and grind through a 16-game regular season.

"Being in those shoes, understanding the day-to-day and how the body feels, I think it's important when we do get on this side of the ball, as far as coaches, that we understand that we have to get our players to the game," Hill said. "I think that's one of the most important things that you can have. We have all of those premium guys that I listed, but if we can't get them to the game on Sunday, it won't matter."

Coached and Played With Chris Harris Jr.

A familiar face for Hill on this Chargers defense is cornerback Chris Harris Jr. The two were together in Denver in 2019. But it actually goes back further.

"This won't be my second stint with him, it'll be actually my third," Hill said of his reunion with Harris Jr. "My late years at the Denver Broncos playing safety, Chris was a rookie coming in there. We spent some time in camp there together before that. He saw my exit. I heard about some of the noise that this young guy was flashing and making plays all over the field. Ten years down the road, he is still doing the same thing."