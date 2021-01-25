5 Things to Know: Renaldo Hill

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they agreed to terms with Renaldo Hill as the team's new defensive coordinator.
Here are five things to know about Hill:
1. Former Broncos DBs Coach: Hill is staying in-division after spending the last two seasons with the Denver Broncos as their defensive backs coach.
2. NFL Vet: A former seventh round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, Hill assembled a 10-year career in the league as a strong safety for the Cards, Raiders, Dolphins, and Broncos. He played in 141 games and notched 19 interceptions over his career.
3. Other Coaching Stops: Prior to the Broncos, Hill's first coaching job in the NFL came as the assistant defensive backs coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2018. He got his start in coaching at Wyoming as a graduate assistant in 2012, became the school's cornerbacks coach in 2013, and then moved to Pitt as the Panthers DBs coach from 2015-17.
4. Staley Connection: The duo has familiarity after spending the 2019 season on the Broncos coaching staff. Brandon Staley coached outside linebackers while Hill coached DBs.
5. Reunited with CHJ: Hill comes to L.A. with another familiar face in the fold in cornerback Chris Harris Jr. Hill coached Harris Jr. during the 2019 season in Denver.