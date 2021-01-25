5 Things to Know: Renaldo Hill

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they agreed to terms with Renaldo Hill as the team's new defensive coordinator.

Here are five things to know about Hill:

1. Former Broncos DBs Coach: Hill is staying in-division after spending the last two seasons with the Denver Broncos as their defensive backs coach.

2. NFL Vet: A former seventh round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, Hill assembled a 10-year career in the league as a strong safety for the Cards, Raiders, Dolphins, and Broncos. He played in 141 games and notched 19 interceptions over his career.