Brandon Staley Gets Head Start Connecting With Chargers Players, Past and Present

On the Offseason (13:30 mark)

"The offseason's gonna be a lot different. It's gonna be different for us, too, because we have a new coaching staff, so that takes on an even bigger amount of work. We don't know what the cap number's gonna be yet. So, yeah, this is a big offseason. Our scouts – I mean, we've been preparing for the fact that this offseason is gonna be different, especially from a college scouting standpoint. We need to get all the information we usually get, just got to do it a different way. And they've already been working on that. There aren't as many all-star games this year as there have been. Obviously, the combine is not gonna be anywhere near what it used to be. It's really just gonna be medical.