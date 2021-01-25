Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Brandon Staley Gets Head Start Connecting With Chargers Players, Past and Present

Jan 25, 2021 at 02:01 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
CW_TelescoEditiorial

General manager Tom Telesco joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly" to discuss the hiring of Brandon Staley as head coach, preparing for a first-of-its-kind offseason and the retirement of Philip Rivers.

For more insight on Staley, listen to past interviews with Sports Illustrated's Eric Williams, The Athletic's Robert Mays, "Good Morning Football" co-host Peter Schrager and former linebacker Sam Acho. Highlights with Telesco are below.

Telesco on How Staley is Already Connecting with Players (6:22 mark)

"He's walking the walk on that and he believes big on family and the synergy of the family, the players and the staff. I said many times before we spend so much time with each other in this business that you need that synergy, you need that accountability for each other. That 'I've got your back, you've got mine' and that's kind of that family atmosphere – and he preaches that and he walks it.

"And usually, when a head coach comes in [anywhere], the first thing you're doing is you're working so fast to put your staff together. But he has taken out time to call as many players as he can and he probably hasn't got everybody yet, but he's getting pretty close. I mean, our roster's over 50 players at this point – trying to reach out to each and every one of them. And then, like you said, even past players trying to reach out to them, too, and [let them know] they're still part of this.

"But part of connecting with the players is you have to have an individual message for every player on your football team, then collectively that team will come together. He's starting that right off the bat. I think that's great to see. He just loves being around the players."

Related Links

On the Offseason (13:30 mark)

"The offseason's gonna be a lot different. It's gonna be different for us, too, because we have a new coaching staff, so that takes on an even bigger amount of work. We don't know what the cap number's gonna be yet. So, yeah, this is a big offseason. Our scouts – I mean, we've been preparing for the fact that this offseason is gonna be different, especially from a college scouting standpoint. We need to get all the information we usually get, just got to do it a different way. And they've already been working on that. There aren't as many all-star games this year as there have been. Obviously, the combine is not gonna be anywhere near what it used to be. It's really just gonna be medical.

"… If you can't adapt and be flexible – and we learned that through COVID – if you can't adapt and be flexible, you have no chance in this league. So, it's gonna go on through this offseason. If we can't adapt to this, everyone will pass us by. So, that's not gonna happen. We won't let that happen."

201019_FB_STATIC_1x1_2

2021 Season Tickets Available Now ⚡️

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Five Key Takeaways From Brandon Staley's Press Conference

"The foundation for our team will start with relationships. That will be number one."
news

Former Player on Brandon Staley: 'I Actually Expected the Rise to Come Faster'

Linebacker Sam Acho spent two seasons with Staley in Chicago.
news

Quarterback Justin Herbert Named PFWA 2020 Rookie of the Year

Linebacker Kenneth Murray named to PFWA All-Rookie team.
news

How New Head Coach Brandon Staley Will Benefit Justin Herbert

The Athletic's Robert Mays shares his insight on Brandon Staley and his fit with the Chargers.
news

Reaction to Brandon Staley Becoming Next Head Coach of the Chargers

Staley oversaw the NFL's top-ranked defense in 2020 and will become the franchise's 17th head coach.
news

How Experts Rank the Chargers' Head Coaching Vacancy

Los Angeles is considered a top destination for candidates.
news

Brian Baldinger Breaks Down Best Plays From Justin Herbert's Record-Setting Season

"How about the bar he set for any rookie quarterback coming into the league this year, and next year, and any year after it?"
news

Five Takeaways: Tom Telesco Offseason Availability

The Chargers general manager joined "The Final Drive" presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

By the Numbers: Justin Herbert Caps Off 2020 Season with New Records

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Chargers Beat Chiefs, 38-21

With the victory, the Bolts closed out the season with four-straight wins, three in the AFC West.
news

Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Here are inactives for the Week 17 matchup between the Chiefs and Chargers

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Join Us for the Future ⚡️

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Learn More

Advertising