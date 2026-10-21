Assessing the Chargers at the Bye Week

Welcome back to the Chargers Mailbag!
We'll run a Mailbag each week during the regular season. Send in submissions for the Mailbag on Twitter @EricLSmith or by email at eric.smith@chargers.nfl.com.
Off we go...
How do you explain the 0-6 start to the season? (Josh via email)
I think it's safe to say that nobody saw this coming from the Chargers.
Even if you didn't think the Bolts were bonafide Super Bowl contenders — and I did based on what I saw and heard this offseason — even the most pessimistic person didn't have this team without a win heading into the bye.
So, what has gone wrong?
For starters, the offense hasn't been good enough.
We don't need to rehash everything that has happened, but Mike McDaniel's unit ranks near the bottom of the league in numerous statistical categories and has also been plagued by penalties and untimely msicues.
To me, struggles of the Bolts offense can be summed up by the first-and-goal they had at Kansas City's 1-yard line on Sunday.
What followed was a holding call that pushed them back to the 11 and then a shovel pass that lost a yard and two incompletions.
Only three feet from a touchdown, the offense managed just three points.
Now, is the offense the sole reason for the winless record? No.
The defense has been largely impressive under Chris O'Leary, but they have had some lapses at times, too.
And while special teams has turned it around of late, that phase was too inconsistent in the first month of the season with a blocked punt and a muffed punt return.
I've written it here already this season, but the Bolts need to play full and clean 60-minute game in order to have a chance to end up victorious these days.
So far, the Chargers haven't done that. The next chance they will get is on the road against the Rams in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
Do you think that there is a chance that modifications will be made when it comes to offense and play calling? Or do you think it's going to be full steam ahead until everybody catches on for the rest of the season? (Anna via Twitter)
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh had an interesting quote when asked about the offense on Monday.
"0-6 does not give the privilege to rule out anything at this point," Harbaugh said. "And we're looking into everything."
Harbaugh was then asked how that relates to McDaniel.
"We're looking into everything at this point, and that process is ongoing," Harbaugh said. "Particularly offensively, scoring more points, the different multiple situational ways we need to play more complimentary football."
Whether McDaniel continues calling plays or not, the clear objective is that the Chargers need to find ways to get the ball into the end zone.
Entering Week 7, the Bolts rank 30th in the NFL at just 15.0 points per game. (The Dolphins and Titans are tied for last at 14.0 points per game).
One area Harbaugh suggested on Monday is potentially limiting the scope of the playbook so that players can translate things easier from meetings and practice to games.
"Definitely looking at volume and where you can make it to where the players can understand it," Harbaugh said.
He later added: "It's an option. It's something that we're looking into for sure, along with how much that is practiced. Does that need to be practiced more? Taking what's in the meetings to the install to the practice [field] and eventually having that show up in the game, that's one of multiple things we're addressing."
We'll see where the Chargers offense stands, and what potential changes are implemented, next week after the bye.
When is your baby due again? (Eric via himself)
Yes, this question came from me.
I was trying to come up with a humorous way to let loyal Mailbag readers know that I'll be taking some time off soon due to the arrival of our third child.
My wife is currently due on November 10 but I wanted to let you all know that I'll be taking a few weeks of paternity leave next month.
The plan is to run a Mailbag next week before the Rams game, but I wanted to make the announcement now in case something unexpected happens.
We'll pause the Mailbag during that time but plan on picking it back up later in the season.
If you have three (or more) children, please feel free to pass along any advice you have.
We have two girls who are excited to meet their new sibling (the gender is TBD), but Dad is a little nervous (and also excited!) about the jump from two kids to three.
Hope you all have a great bye week. As always, Bolt Up.