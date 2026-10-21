Assessing the Chargers at the Bye Week

Do you think that there is a chance that modifications will be made when it comes to offense and play calling? Or do you think it's going to be full steam ahead until everybody catches on for the rest of the season? (Anna via Twitter)

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh had an interesting quote when asked about the offense on Monday.

"0-6 does not give the privilege to rule out anything at this point," Harbaugh said. "And we're looking into everything."

Harbaugh was then asked how that relates to McDaniel.

"We're looking into everything at this point, and that process is ongoing," Harbaugh said. "Particularly offensively, scoring more points, the different multiple situational ways we need to play more complimentary football."

Whether McDaniel continues calling plays or not, the clear objective is that the Chargers need to find ways to get the ball into the end zone.

Entering Week 7, the Bolts rank 30th in the NFL at just 15.0 points per game. (The Dolphins and Titans are tied for last at 14.0 points per game).

One area Harbaugh suggested on Monday is potentially limiting the scope of the playbook so that players can translate things easier from meetings and practice to games.

"Definitely looking at volume and where you can make it to where the players can understand it," Harbaugh said.

He later added: "It's an option. It's something that we're looking into for sure, along with how much that is practiced. Does that need to be practiced more? Taking what's in the meetings to the install to the practice [field] and eventually having that show up in the game, that's one of multiple things we're addressing."