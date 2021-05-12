10 Insights: What You Need to Know About the Bolts' 2021 Schedule

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on the Chargers' 2021 regular season schedule:
1) The Chargers open the season on the road in Week 1 against the Washington Football Team in a match-up showcasing the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and the Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young. It will be offensive tackle Rashawn Slater's first game as a pro against a player he knows well from the Big Ten in Young. Los Angeles beat Washington 30-13 in its last matchup on Dec. 10, 2017.
2) Los Angeles returns home in Week 2 for the season opener at SoFi Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys. The Chargers' last game against the Cowboys was on Thanksgiving Day 2017, a 28-6 victory. Wide receiver Keenan Allen caught 11 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown.
3) After two straight games against NFC East opponents, the Chargers get two straight against the AFC West. L.A. travels to Kansas City in Week 3 to take on the Chiefs, the first quarterback battle between Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes since Week 2 of last season – Herbert's first start as a pro. The Chargers then return to SoFi Stadium in Week 4 for "Monday Night Football" at SoFi Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders. It will mark the first-ever primetime game for the Bolts in their new home.
4) L.A. hosts the Cleveland Browns in Week 5, then the Chargers go back to the east coast for the second time in five weeks to play the Baltimore Ravens. It will be the Bolts' first game back in Baltimore since their 23-17 Wild Card win against the Ravens on Jan. 6, 2019.
5) The Chargers' bye week is in Week 7. Coming off of rest, they return to SoFi Stadium for a Halloween matchup against the New England Patriots and a pair of familiar faces: tight end Hunter Henry and safety Adrian Phillips. The team then hits the road for Philadelphia in Week 9, their third trip to the east coast in less than two months.
6) The Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles' 17th opponent this year, visit SoFi Stadium in Week 10. Then it's the Chargers' second primetime game of the season when the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town for "Sunday Night Football" in Week 11 – a match-up between Herbert and Ben Roethlisberger, who's entering his 18th NFL season.
7) The only back-to-back road games for the Chargers in 2021 are in Weeks 12 (at Denver) and 13 (at Cincinnati). The Bolts will get their first look at the Broncos as head coach Brandon Staley faces his one of his former teams and a mentor in Vic Fangio. The following week, it's the first matchup between Herbert and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. L.A. beat Cincinnati in Week 1 last season 16-13 with Tyrod Taylor as the starting quarterback.
8) L.A. returns from the road with two straight home games at SoFi Stadium. In Week 14, the Bolts finish their NFC East slate with the New York Giants. And just four days later in Week 15, it's the Kansas City Chiefs on "Thursday Night Football," the Chargers' third scheduled home primetime game of 2021. Three years prior on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 15, the Chargers beat the Chiefs 29-28 at Arrowhead Stadium behind three Mike Williams touchdowns and a memorable two-point conversion with four seconds remaining in the game.
9) In Week 16, the Chargers travel to Houston to take on the Texans. There are several former Chargers in Houston on the coaching staff and the roster, including Taylor and defensive back Desmond King. The Chargers' last trip to Houston resulted in a 21-13 win on Nov. 27, 2016.
10) The Chargers finish with a pair of AFC West opponents. In Week 17, the Broncos travel to Los Angeles. Then, in the first-ever Week 18, Los Angeles closes the regular season in Las Vegas against the Raiders. Los Angeles won its final three AFC West games of the 2020 season.
Take a detailed look at who the Bolts will face in the 2021 season!!
The Future is Here!
2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.