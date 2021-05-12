10 Insights: What You Need to Know About the Bolts' 2021 Schedule

4) L.A. hosts the Cleveland Browns in Week 5, then the Chargers go back to the east coast for the second time in five weeks to play the Baltimore Ravens. It will be the Bolts' first game back in Baltimore since their 23-17 Wild Card win against the Ravens on Jan. 6, 2019.

5) The Chargers' bye week is in Week 7. Coming off of rest, they return to SoFi Stadium for a Halloween matchup against the New England Patriots and a pair of familiar faces: tight end Hunter Henry and safety Adrian Phillips. The team then hits the road for Philadelphia in Week 9, their third trip to the east coast in less than two months.

6) The Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles' 17th opponent this year, visit SoFi Stadium in Week 10. Then it's the Chargers' second primetime game of the season when the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town for "Sunday Night Football" in Week 11 – a match-up between Herbert and Ben Roethlisberger, who's entering his 18th NFL season.