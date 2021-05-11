Power Rankings: Where the Bolts Fall Post-Draft

See where the Chargers are ranked in NFL Power Rankings from across the web!
NFL.com - 15th
"We liked the sensible nature of the Chargers' draft. The team used its first-round pick, 13th overall, on Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater, considered by some to be the best offensive lineman in this class. The team's second-round selection, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., addresses another major area of need. The team's next two picks -- wide receiver Josh Palmer and tight end Tre' McKitty in Round 3 -- provide more weapons for Justin Herbert as he looks to build off his record-breaking rookie season. The Bolts got better this offseason."
The Athletic - 9th (subscription required)
"If you have an agnostic football fan in your life who has been waiting to find the right team to root for, it might be a good time to suggest jumping on the Chargers bandwagon. Home games in southern California. Great uniforms. And Justin Herbert, one of the league's most fun quarterbacks to watch. Los Angeles is a legit Super Bowl sleeper.
"The Chargers made the wise decision to reshape their offensive line — four new projected starters — after finishing 31st in pass-block win rate last season. They had the fourth-most injured defense with Derwin James missing the entire season and Joey Bosa playing just 53 percent of the snaps. And the coaching staff was a disaster with game management. The pieces are in place for Herbert to develop into a star and the defense to be a top-10 unit. That means a high ceiling for the Chargers."
Bleacher Report - 16th
"It's a time of considerable optimism for the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Bolts appear to have found their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, who was named the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
And as ESPN's Mel Kiper noted while giving the Chargers an "A" grade for their 2021 draft class, few executives had a better go of it this past weekend than Tom Telesco."
