Power Rankings: Where the Bolts Fall Post-Draft

May 10, 2021 at 05:28 PM
(Cooper Neill/NFL)

See where the Chargers are ranked in NFL Power Rankings from across the web!

NFL.com - 15th

"We liked the sensible nature of the Chargers' draft. The team used its first-round pick, 13th overall, on Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater, considered by some to be the best offensive lineman in this class. The team's second-round selection, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., addresses another major area of need. The team's next two picks -- wide receiver Josh Palmer and tight end Tre' McKitty in Round 3 -- provide more weapons for Justin Herbert as he looks to build off his record-breaking rookie season. The Bolts got better this offseason."

The Athletic - 9th (subscription required)

"If you have an agnostic football fan in your life who has been waiting to find the right team to root for, it might be a good time to suggest jumping on the Chargers bandwagon. Home games in southern California. Great uniforms. And Justin Herbert, one of the league's most fun quarterbacks to watch. Los Angeles is a legit Super Bowl sleeper.

"The Chargers made the wise decision to reshape their offensive line — four new projected starters — after finishing 31st in pass-block win rate last season. They had the fourth-most injured defense with Derwin James missing the entire season and Joey Bosa playing just 53 percent of the snaps. And the coaching staff was a disaster with game management. The pieces are in place for Herbert to develop into a star and the defense to be a top-10 unit. That means a high ceiling for the Chargers."

Bleacher Report - 16th

"It's a time of considerable optimism for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bolts appear to have found their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, who was named the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

And as ESPN's Mel Kiper noted while giving the Chargers an "A" grade for their 2021 draft class, few executives had a better go of it this past weekend than Tom Telesco."

news

Duke Manyweather on Chargers 'Special' Pairing of Rashawn Slater, Justin Herbert

"I'm really excited about his development and also I think it's something special to be said that now you've got a second-year franchise quarterback who showed you who the heck he's going to be."
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

What Chargers are Getting in 'Swiss Army Knife' Chris Rumph II

Duke co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ben Albert joined Thursday's episode of "Chargers Weekly."
news

Bolts Buzz: Coach Staley on Pardon My Take

Coach Staley joined the Pardon My Take crew for an interview where they covered his journey to the NFL, his competitive casual attire and more!

video

Season Ticket Members Visit SoFi Stadium for First Time

On Saturday, SoFi Stadium opened its doors to Bolt Fam Members for the first time! Interested in becoming part of the Bolt Fam? Visit here for more info!
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.
video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
