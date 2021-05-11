Power Rankings: Where the Bolts Fall Post-Draft

"We liked the sensible nature of the Chargers' draft. The team used its first-round pick, 13th overall, on Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater, considered by some to be the best offensive lineman in this class. The team's second-round selection, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., addresses another major area of need. The team's next two picks -- wide receiver Josh Palmer and tight end Tre' McKitty in Round 3 -- provide more weapons for Justin Herbert as he looks to build off his record-breaking rookie season. The Bolts got better this offseason."