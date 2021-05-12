Chargers Release Official 2021 Schedule

With a record of 34-27 in season openers, the Chargers face off with Washington in an opener for the third time in history and the first since a 30-3 victory to kick off the 2001 season. Los Angeles has won the last two season openers and has won four of the last five matchups in the series with Washington. The game marks just the second season opener on the road for the Bolts against an NFC squad in the last 30 years.

Los Angeles will safely welcome fans to SoFi Stadium for the first time in the regular season in Week 2 against Dallas, the club's second home opener in history against the Cowboys. The Bolts look to build on their three-game winning streak against the Cowboys, having most recently defeated Dallas at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day of 2017.

Week 3 features Los Angeles' first divisional matchup of the season, with the Bolts traveling to Kansas City. The game will be the 50th bout ever between the two teams at the newly-named GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bolts' win in Week 17 last year in the finale of quarterback Justin Herbert's record-breaking Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign gave them two victories at Kansas City over the last three seasons.

One week later, the Chargers make their prime time debut at SoFi Stadium, hosting the Raiders on ESPN's Monday Night Football for the first time since a 22-14 victory in 2012. The 2021 season will mark the third-straight year for Los Angeles with a prime-time matchup against the Raiders. Last year on Thursday Night Football, Los Angeles mounted a second-half comeback victory at Las Vegas that Justin Herbert capped with a game-winning rushing touchdown in overtime.

The Chargers then square off with a pair of AFC North opponents leading into the bye week, hosting Cleveland in Week 5 before flying across the country to play at Baltimore. Los Angeles is 17-9-1 all-time against the Browns, including 8-4 when hosting Cleveland. The Chargers last played at Baltimore in the 2018 postseason, winning the AFC Wild Card matchup after the Bolts defense posted seven sacks and registered three takeaways.