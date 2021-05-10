Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
Originally a sixth-round selection by the Texans in 2015, Covington has appeared in 82 career games, starting in 29 of them. Covington saw his most significant defensive impact last season for the Cincinnati Bengals, where he started 14-of-16 games played and set a career high with 39 tackles. Covington has posted 8.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss and forced a fumble over the course of his career.
Over 33 games played in three seasons at Rice, Covington posted 115 tackles (73 solo), 11.5 sacks and 22 tackles for loss. He was a first-team All-Conference-USA selection as a sophomore in 2013 when he set career bests with 11.5 tackles for loss, 59 tackles and added a pair of blocked kicks. A native of Vancouver, British Columbia, Covington is the fifth Canadian-born player on the Bolts roster, including incoming rookies.
