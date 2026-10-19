How Jim Harbaugh is Diving Into 'Ongoing' Evaluation of Chargers Offense During Bye Week

The Chargers have reached their bye week at 0-6, a record that certainly didn't seem fathomable before the season began.
But after Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City, Jim Harbaugh's team has dropped each of their first six games in 2026.
What will the Bolts focus on during the bye week?
"0-6 does not give the privilege to rule out anything at this point," Harbaugh said. "And we're looking into everything."
Harbaugh was asked after Sunday's game about the status of Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel, whose unit has struggled for the better part of the six games.
Harbaugh was again asked about McDaniel on Monday afternoon at The Bolt but gave a similar answer as the day before.
"We're looking into everything at this point, and that process is ongoing," Harbaugh said. "Particularly offensively, scoring more points, the different multiple situational ways we need to play more complimentary football."
When asked for specifics of what that process looks like, Harbaugh said every facet of that side of the ball is in play.
"Everything that relates to moving the ball," Harbaugh said. "Putting ourselves in a more advantageous position, efficient plays on first down, red-zone efficiency.
"Ball at the 1-yard line, we have to get it to the end zone," Harbaugh added. "Backed up, third down, all situations. Like I said, 0-6 gives nobody comfort. Attacking everything we can."
Down by double digits on Sunday, the Bolts had first-and-goal at the 1 but had to settle for a field goal after a holding penalty preceded a shovel pass that lost a yard and a pair of incompletions.
The Chargers offense currently ranks 30th in points per game (15.0), are tied for 31st in success rate (40.1 percent) and are 32nd in EPA per play (-0.190).
One area Harbaugh mentioned offensively is potentially shortening up the playbook or finding a way to make it easier for that unit to digest it and have success.
"Definitely looking at volume and where you can make it to where the players can understand it," Harbaugh said.
He later added: "It's an option. It's something that we're looking into for sure, along with how much that is practiced. Does that need to be practiced more? Taking what's in the meetings to the install to the practice [field] and eventually having that show up in the game, that's one of multiple things we're addressing."
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 6 AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chargers will practice on Tuesday and Wednesday before players get a long weekend before returning to work Monday. The Bolts will take on the Rams in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium, with Harbaugh's squad as the road team.
Harbaugh said Monday that the bye week "will be a positive thing" for players in terms of a mental and physical reset.
But the Chargers Head Coach made it clear that he'll be hard at work trying to fix the Bolts offensive woes.
"I can't afford it myself, personally," Harbaugh said as he walked away from the podium at the end of his 13-minute press conference.
He also added: "You look at what you're doing, the technique of how you're doing it, the fundamentals of how you're doing it and then you continue to coach that. It's more time on task, extra time on task."