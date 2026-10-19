How Jim Harbaugh is Diving Into 'Ongoing' Evaluation of Chargers Offense During Bye Week

When asked for specifics of what that process looks like, Harbaugh said every facet of that side of the ball is in play.

"Everything that relates to moving the ball," Harbaugh said. "Putting ourselves in a more advantageous position, efficient plays on first down, red-zone efficiency.

"Ball at the 1-yard line, we have to get it to the end zone," Harbaugh added. "Backed up, third down, all situations. Like I said, 0-6 gives nobody comfort. Attacking everything we can."

Down by double digits on Sunday, the Bolts had first-and-goal at the 1 but had to settle for a field goal after a holding penalty preceded a shovel pass that lost a yard and a pair of incompletions.

The Chargers offense currently ranks 30th in points per game (15.0), are tied for 31st in success rate (40.1 percent) and are 32nd in EPA per play (-0.190).

One area Harbaugh mentioned offensively is potentially shortening up the playbook or finding a way to make it easier for that unit to digest it and have success.

"Definitely looking at volume and where you can make it to where the players can understand it," Harbaugh said.