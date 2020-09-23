Panthers – Chargers Game Preview

The Los Angeles Chargers have a home game for the second-straight week in Week 3 when they take on their first NFC South opponent of the season, the Carolina Panthers, at SoFi Stadium.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1:05pm PT. Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon and Jay Feely have the call on CBS.

Los Angeles plays Carolina for just the seventh time in history and the fourth time at home. The Panthers hold a 5-1 record in the series. In the most recent bout — 2016 at Carolina — then-rookie Hunter Henry caught his sixth touchdown of the season, which made him the fourth tight end since 1990 to have six receiving scores in the first 12 games of a career.

Following a close overtime defeat to Kansas City last week, the Chargers enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert started in place of an injured Tyrod Taylor and became the third player in NFL history to throw for 300 yards and run for a score in a career debut. Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley ran for a combined 157 yards to pace the NFL's No. 6 rushing offense. Defensively, Joey Bosa has two sacks in as many games while Kenneth Murray Jr. leads all rookies in tackles this year.