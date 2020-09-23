Panthers – Chargers Game Preview

OVERVIEW
The Los Angeles Chargers have a home game for the second-straight week in Week 3 when they take on their first NFC South opponent of the season, the Carolina Panthers, at SoFi Stadium.
Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1:05pm PT. Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon and Jay Feely have the call on CBS.
Los Angeles plays Carolina for just the seventh time in history and the fourth time at home. The Panthers hold a 5-1 record in the series. In the most recent bout — 2016 at Carolina — then-rookie Hunter Henry caught his sixth touchdown of the season, which made him the fourth tight end since 1990 to have six receiving scores in the first 12 games of a career.
Following a close overtime defeat to Kansas City last week, the Chargers enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert started in place of an injured Tyrod Taylor and became the third player in NFL history to throw for 300 yards and run for a score in a career debut. Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley ran for a combined 157 yards to pace the NFL's No. 6 rushing offense. Defensively, Joey Bosa has two sacks in as many games while Kenneth Murray Jr. leads all rookies in tackles this year.
The Panthers enter Week 3 with an 0-2 record, falling in a close game with Las Vegas in Week 1 and a divisional game against Tampa Bay last week. Teddy Bridgewater ranks second in the NFC in completion percentage (72.4) while Robby Anderson's 223 receiving yards are good for No. 4 in the NFL and second in the conference.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
|All-Time Series Record
|1-5
|Regular Season Series Record
|1-5
|Chargers All-Time vs. Car. at Home
|0-3
|Last Time at Home
|Dec. 16, 2012 — L, 7-31
|Current Streak
|L, Three games
|Last Meeting
|Dec. 11, 2016 at Car. — L, 16-28
|Longest Chargers Win Streak
|One game (2004)
|Longest Panthers Win Streak
|Three games (2008-pres.)
|Anthony Lynn vs. CAR
|0-0
|Lynn All-Time vs. CAR*
|4-6
|Most Career Games Played vs. CAR
|DT Linval Joseph (5)
*Both as a player and coach (including years as assistant)
BY THE NUMBERS
18: Rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. has 18 total tackles on the season, leading all NFL rookies. It's the most by any Chargers rookie through the first two weeks of a season since at least 2000.
7: Keenan Allen totaled seven catches for 96 yards (13.7 avg.) on Sunday, moving up to No. 4 on the Chargers all-time receptions list. He is now just another seven catches away from passing Kellen Winslow for third (541).
150: Los Angeles topped 150 rushing yards in both games this year. Another 150- yard performance would be the second time in team history that the Bolts topped 150 rushing yards in each of the first three weeks of a season.