Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

Sep 23, 2020 at 08:44 AM
The Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) take on the Carolina Panthers (0-2) at SoFi Stadium in Week 3.

MATCHUP

  • Carolina leads the series 5-1. This is the seventh time in history the teams will play each other and the fourth time the Bolts will face the Panthers at home.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Sunday, September 27, 2020
  • Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT

LOCATION

  • SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

WATCH ON TV

Network: CBS

  • Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 2 (KCBS)

Play-by-play: Greg Gumbel

Analyst: Rich Gannon

Sideline: Jay Feely

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, color analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.

Those in-market can listen live on the Chargers app.

Radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across a number of stations: KOGO-AM and KLSD-AM (San Diego), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), KFIV-AM (Stockton/Modesto), KNWZ-AM (Palm Springs), KNWH-FM (Yucca Valley), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield) and KXNT & KXST (Las Vegas).

