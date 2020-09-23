Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) take on the Carolina Panthers (0-2) at SoFi Stadium in Week 3.
MATCHUP
- Carolina leads the series 5-1. This is the seventh time in history the teams will play each other and the fourth time the Bolts will face the Panthers at home.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Sunday, September 27, 2020
- Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT
LOCATION
- SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
WATCH ON TV
Network: CBS
- Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 2 (KCBS)
Play-by-play: Greg Gumbel
Analyst: Rich Gannon
Sideline: Jay Feely
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Chargers app
- Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, color analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.
Those in-market can listen live on the Chargers app.
Radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across a number of stations: KOGO-AM and KLSD-AM (San Diego), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), KFIV-AM (Stockton/Modesto), KNWZ-AM (Palm Springs), KNWH-FM (Yucca Valley), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield) and KXNT & KXST (Las Vegas).