Linebacker Kenneth Murray 'Poised' and Ready for NFL Debut

Murray said picking up the defense has been a day-to-day grind, noting that each practice brings progress. He said his comfort in the scheme is a testament to help from teammates and coaches, from All-Pro safety Derwin James to linebackers coach Richard Smith.

"I tell you what, he's getting better every practice, man," head coach Anthony Lynn said. "He's a sharp young man, he works hard. He's here early this morning; came in the same time as the coaches and studying tape. He's gonna work at it. And so I have all the confidence in the world when the lights come on, Kenneth Murray's gonna be ready to play football."

The 5 a.m. film sessions at the facility are simply a part of Murray's personal standard. He said he takes preparation during game week "extremely serious" and that yields his desired results on game days.