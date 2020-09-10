10 Insights: Tyrod Taylor's Debut as Chargers Starting Quarterback

4) The Chargers and Bengals met most recently on Dec. 9, 2018. Four field goals by kicker Michael Badgley – including a career-long and franchise-record 59-yarder before halftime – helped Los Angeles beat the Bengals 26-21 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

5) The last time the Chargers played the Bengals in Cincinnati was September 20, 2015, a 24-19 loss. Only three members of that team are on the 2020 roster: wide receiver Keenan Allen, defensive end Melvin Ingram and linebacker Denzel Perryman.

6) The Chargers haven't faced a rookie quarterback in Week 1 in 27 years. The last time was on Sept. 5, 1993, an 18-12 win against Rick Mirer and the Seattle Seahawks. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will make his NFL debut Sunday in Cincinnati.

7) The last quarterback that Chargers rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray faced in college will be the first he'll see in the NFL. Burrow and LSU beat Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal on their way to the national title. Murray will also have the assignment of tackling a fellow Sooner, Bengals running back Joe Mixon. Over the last two seasons, Mixon has had 593 touches and zero fumbles.

8) Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga and Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels were teammates at both the University of Iowa (2008-09) and the Green Bay Packers (2012-18). Bulaga will make his debut with the Chargers on Sunday at right tackle.

9) The Bengals' second-leading tackler in 2019 is now in Los Angeles. Linebacker Nick Vigil signed with the Chargers in free agency this offseason. Last season he made 16 starts for Cincinnati, totaling 111 tackles.