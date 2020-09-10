10 Insights: Tyrod Taylor's Debut as Chargers Starting Quarterback

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights about the Chargers' Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals:
1) For the first time in 5,116 days and 224 regular-season games, the Chargers will have a new signal caller under center this Sunday in Cincinnati: Tyrod Taylor. The last time a quarterback not named Philip Rivers started a regular-season game for the Chargers was Drew Brees on Dec. 31, 2005 against the Denver Broncos.
2) During that 14-year span (2006-19), there were 194 different quarterbacks who started at least one NFL game. The Chargers had just one.
3) Taylor was named a team captain on Wednesday. The Chargers are the third team to elect Taylor as a captain during his NFL career (Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns).
4) The Chargers and Bengals met most recently on Dec. 9, 2018. Four field goals by kicker Michael Badgley – including a career-long and franchise-record 59-yarder before halftime – helped Los Angeles beat the Bengals 26-21 at Dignity Health Sports Park.
5) The last time the Chargers played the Bengals in Cincinnati was September 20, 2015, a 24-19 loss. Only three members of that team are on the 2020 roster: wide receiver Keenan Allen, defensive end Melvin Ingram and linebacker Denzel Perryman.
6) The Chargers haven't faced a rookie quarterback in Week 1 in 27 years. The last time was on Sept. 5, 1993, an 18-12 win against Rick Mirer and the Seattle Seahawks. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will make his NFL debut Sunday in Cincinnati.
7) The last quarterback that Chargers rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray faced in college will be the first he'll see in the NFL. Burrow and LSU beat Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal on their way to the national title. Murray will also have the assignment of tackling a fellow Sooner, Bengals running back Joe Mixon. Over the last two seasons, Mixon has had 593 touches and zero fumbles.
8) Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga and Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels were teammates at both the University of Iowa (2008-09) and the Green Bay Packers (2012-18). Bulaga will make his debut with the Chargers on Sunday at right tackle.
9) The Bengals' second-leading tackler in 2019 is now in Los Angeles. Linebacker Nick Vigil signed with the Chargers in free agency this offseason. Last season he made 16 starts for Cincinnati, totaling 111 tackles.
10) Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and his staff coached the South Team in the 2020 Senior Bowl. Their quarterback was the game's MVP: Justin Herbert.
