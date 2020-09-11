Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

The Bond Between the Bradleys and Burrows

Sep 11, 2020 at 11:55 AM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

091120_BradleyBurrow_CMS

2020 is a year and now, a season unlike any other.

Game planning for Week 1 can be a challenge in any year, but with no preseason film to go off of, it presents a new set of hurdles – especially when going up against a rookie quarterback like Cincinnati Bengals QB, Joe Burrow.

While the Bolts did their due diligence on Burrow in the draft as head coach Anthony Lynn said earlier this week, the team's defensive coordinator has a familiarity with him unlike any other.

Gus Bradley and Burrow's dad, Jim, coached together at North Dakota St. in the 2000s, and he's known Joe since he was elementary school age when he would visit the football fields in Fargo, N.D.

The Bradleys and Burrows were close. Besides the working relationship, Bradley said they also were tight-knit, family friends.

The environment Joe grew up in is something Bradley recognizes in his game as he wasn't just the son of a coach, but football ran through their family with his brothers and dad playing the game at Nebraska.

"You can see it in him," Bradley said. "He grew up as a coach's son and his mindset throughout. I haven't had a chance to talk to him since then, (only) on occasion, so that makes it even more unique. You kind of watch him on tape and you have a personal relationship with him. Then to watch him at LSU and see all the good things he did and now carry it over.

"It's a great family. Jimmy and I still have conversations. And Robin, his mom, we were personal friends and family friends, so we've had a chance to follow his career … It's a talented, athletic family. But even more than that, great people."

So with that keen knowledge, what has Bradley seen from Joe Burrow?

"We have a good idea about the type of mentality he has," he mentioned of the QB. "I know he's extremely competitive. He's a really strong leader. He'll have a presence for that team. We know those qualities.  We don't have a lot of tape in the NFL to bank it off of, but we know what he'll bring."

Bradley noted Burrow also possesses that dual-threat ability they'll keep their eyes on this Sunday. 

But along with the physical traits, Burrow also has intangibles evident from his tape at LSU.

"We talk about (three things) in terms of looking at quarterbacks: their timing, accuracy and decision-making. We've got plays where he's got great touch; he can throw the deep ball. He's got really good poise in the pocket … He's a guy that will run it … He's a threat to run. He scrambles, he extends plays. When he is extending plays, he's looking downfield which you don't see really often, especially with younger quarterbacks.  So, he's looking for that big play. That opportunity to make a play."

Related Content

Chargers – Bengals Game Preview
news

Chargers – Bengals Game Preview

Here's what you need to know heading into the 2020 season opener.
10 Insights: Tyrod Taylor's Debut as Chargers Starting Quarterback
news

10 Insights: Tyrod Taylor's Debut as Chargers Starting Quarterback

The Chargers will have a new starting signal caller this Sunday for the first time in 224 games.
How to Watch Week 1: Chargers vs. Bengals
news

How to Watch Week 1: Chargers vs. Bengals

How to watch, listen and live stream Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals on September 13, 2020.
Chargers Podcast Network Announces Schedule for 2020 Season
news

Chargers Podcast Network Announces Schedule for 2020 Season

The CPN will feature five podcasts, including the return of "The Final Drive" presented by Microsoft Surface.
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - IND 24]
news

Five Best Plays of the Chargers' 2019 Season

Relive the Chargers' top plays of the 2019 season
By the Numbers: Mike Williams and Keenan Allen Match Franchise Record for First Time Since '09
news

By the Numbers: Mike Williams and Keenan Allen Match Franchise Record for First Time Since '09

Numbers you need to know from this duo and other Charges players who set personal bests and went into the record books in Week 17.
Recap: Bolts Conclude 2019 with 31-21 Loss Against Chiefs
news

Recap: Bolts Conclude 2019 with 31-21 Loss Against Chiefs

Highlights from the game include Mike Williams eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving and Keenan Allen setting a Chargers single-season reception record.
Inactives: Chargers at Chiefs
news

Inactives: Chargers at Chiefs

Easton Stick inactive for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs.
Steve Spagnuolo: Austin Ekeler Even "Scarier Now" than Week 11
news

Steve Spagnuolo: Austin Ekeler Even "Scarier Now" than Week 11

Chiefs Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu and Steve Spagnuolo break down the Bolts
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. [FINAL SCORE: KC 24 - LAC 17]
news

Chargers Game Preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 17

Prepare for the Week 17 AFC West showdown with insight from head coaches Anthony Lynn and Andy Reid, Philip Rivers and more.
How to Watch Week 17: Chargers vs. Chiefs
news

How to Watch Week 17: Chargers vs. Chiefs

How to watch, listen and live stream Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs on December 29, 2019.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - June 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium Field is Ready 🤩
video

SoFi Stadium Field is Ready 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of the Blue and White Scrimmage.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
Testing, Testing 👀
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Watch Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley get a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as it nears completion.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Behind the Scenes with Derwin & Joey at the Super Bowl Commercial Shoot

Go behind the scenes with Derwin James and Joey Bosa as they shoot the opening commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising