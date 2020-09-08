Chargers – Bengals Game Preview

The Los Angeles Chargers will premiere their sleek, new uniforms to kick off the 2020 NFL season Week 1 in Cincinnati. It marks the first time the Bolts have played in Cincinnati since 2015.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:05 pm PT. Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins have the call on CBS.

Sunday marks the fourth season-opening meeting between the teams, with the Bolts holding a 3-0 all-time advantage, winning the last Week 1 matchup with the Bengals, 34-6, in 2002. Overall, the Chargers have a 20-14 record against Cincinnati, winning the last matchup, 26-21, in 2018 at StubHub Center.