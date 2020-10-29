Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Spreading the Wealth in Big-Play Chargers Offense

Oct 29, 2020 at 09:59 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos from Empower Field at Mile High:

1) Quarterback Justin Herbert was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month on Thursday, joining Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson and Pro Bowl offensive tackle Marcus McNeill as the only Chargers to win the award. Last Sunday, Herbert became the only rookie in league history to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for a score in a win.

2) Entering Week 8, 11 different Chargers players have scored a rushing or receiving touchdown. In all of 2019, eight Chargers players scored a rushing or receiving TD.

3) Los Angeles looking for its first AFC West win since Week 17 of 2018: a 23-9 victory over the Broncos in Denver. Wide receiver Mike Williams caught a three-yard touchdown pass and cornerback Casey Hayward intercepted quarterback Case Keenum on a two-point conversion, taking it the other way for a "pick two." For the Chargers, it was the final victory in a 12-4 regular season.

4) Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa vs. Broncos defensive end Bradley Chubb entering Week 8:

Table inside Article
Player Sacks QB Hits Total Tackles TFL
Joey Bosa 4.5 11 16 7
Bradley Chubb 4.5 11 17 6

Related Links

5) The Broncos defense has held their last two opponents to 4-of-21 on third down (19 percent). The Chargers enter Week 8 ranked seventh in the NFL in third-down conversion percentage (47.1). Herbert has been particularly effective on third down against the blitz, registering a passer rating of 157.9 – tops in the league among qualified quarterbacks.

6) Per NFL Media Research, Herbert is on pace for 4,626 passing yards, which would break Andrew Luck's NFL rookie record of 4,374 yards in 2012 (with one fewer start).

7) The Chargers are one of nine teams with at least five plays of 40 yards or more entering Week 8. Wide receiver Jalen Guyton (19.8 yards per reception) is responsible for three of those plays.

8) The last time Los Angeles played Denver was Week 13 of 2019. In Drew Lock's first NFL start, the Broncos beat the Chargers 23-20 with a 53-yard Brandon McManus field goal on the last play of regulation. Wide receiver Keenan Allen had a 36-yard touchdown reception and Lock threw his first career interception to linebacker Denzel Perryman.

9) The Chargers will see former running back Melvin Gordon this Sunday for the first time as an opponent. Los Angeles' rushing defense is ranked 14th in the NFL entering Week 8, allowing 113 yards per game. Gordon leads the Broncos in rushing yards (349), yards from scrimmage (406), touches (95) and total touchdowns (5).

10) Denver's offense has committed a turnover in every game this season and has at least two in five of six games. Los Angeles has been turnover-free in its last two contests, while the defense has forced multiple turnovers in just one game (Week 1 at CIN).

