10 Insights: Justin Herbert Spreading the Wealth in Big-Play Chargers Offense

5) The Broncos defense has held their last two opponents to 4-of-21 on third down (19 percent). The Chargers enter Week 8 ranked seventh in the NFL in third-down conversion percentage (47.1). Herbert has been particularly effective on third down against the blitz, registering a passer rating of 157.9 – tops in the league among qualified quarterbacks.

6) Per NFL Media Research, Herbert is on pace for 4,626 passing yards, which would break Andrew Luck's NFL rookie record of 4,374 yards in 2012 (with one fewer start).

7) The Chargers are one of nine teams with at least five plays of 40 yards or more entering Week 8. Wide receiver Jalen Guyton (19.8 yards per reception) is responsible for three of those plays.

8) The last time Los Angeles played Denver was Week 13 of 2019. In Drew Lock's first NFL start, the Broncos beat the Chargers 23-20 with a 53-yard Brandon McManus field goal on the last play of regulation. Wide receiver Keenan Allen had a 36-yard touchdown reception and Lock threw his first career interception to linebacker Denzel Perryman.

9) The Chargers will see former running back Melvin Gordon this Sunday for the first time as an opponent. Los Angeles' rushing defense is ranked 14th in the NFL entering Week 8, allowing 113 yards per game. Gordon leads the Broncos in rushing yards (349), yards from scrimmage (406), touches (95) and total touchdowns (5).