Chargers-Broncos Week 8 Injury Report

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and the Denver Broncos as we head into the eighth week of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Bryan Bulaga
|T
|Back
|LP
|Virgil Green
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|Ryan Groy
|G
|Biceps
|DNP
|KJ Hill
|WR
|Hip
|Full
|Melvin Ingram III
|DE
|Knee
|LP
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|Knee
|Full
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|S
|Hamstring
|LP
|Gabe Nabers
|FB
|Ankle
|Full
|Storm Norton
|T
|Knee
|LP
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|Ribs
|Full
|Trai Turner
|G
|Groin
|DNP
Denver Broncos:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Jeremiah Attaochu
|OLB
|Quadricep
|LP
|Andrew Beck
|TE
|Hamstring
|LP
|Jake Butt
|TE
|Hamstring
|LP
|Demar Dotson
|T
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Ankle
|LP
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Shoulder
|FP
|Phillip Lindsay
|RB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Diontae Spencer
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
* indicates player is on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
*NIR* - Not Injury Related
Practice Status
- *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
- *LP *- Limited participation in practice
- *FP *- Full participation
- *(-) *- Not listed
Game Status
- *Out *- Player will not play
- *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
- *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
- *(-) *- Not listed