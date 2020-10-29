Justin Herbert Named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert today was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October by the league office.

Herbert registered a historic October for a rookie quarterback in just three starts. He recorded a 122.2 passer rating — the best in NFL history during October by a rookie with at least 50 passing attempts in the month. Herbert tossed at least three touchdowns in each game of October, totaling 10 touchdowns to one interception.

The 10 touchdowns made the Oregon product just the third rookie in NFL history to toss double-digit scores during October. Herbert's 122.2 passer rating and 9.8 touchdown percentage led all NFL quarterbacks last month, while his 8.8 passing yards per attempt ranked second (min. 50 attempts).

In Week 7, Herbert rounded out the month by becoming the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300 yards, toss three touchdown passes and run for a score in a victory. He also set a Chargers single-game rushing record by a quarterback in the contest, totaling 66 yards.