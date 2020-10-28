Chargers – Broncos Game Preview

OVERVIEW
Los Angeles heads to the Mile High City for its first meeting with the Broncos of the season, kicking off on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1:05 p.m. PT from Empower Field at Mile High.
Sunday's game marks the 121st regular-season matchup between the teams, with Denver holding a 52-67-1 advantage. The Chargers have a 39-11 (.780) record in the series when scoring 23 or more points. While the Broncos swept the season series last year, Los Angeles looks to post a win in Denver for the second time in three seasons.
The Bolts ended their losing streak with a 10-point home win against Jacksonville in Week 7. Justin Herbert became the first rookie quarterback in history to throw for 300 yards, toss three touchdowns, run for a score and throw no interceptions in a victory. His 308.4 passing yards per game is a conference-best this season. The defense is coming off a five-sack performance and did not allow a completion in the first quarter for the ninth time in team history.
While Denver is coming off a loss to Kansas City, two weeks ago the Broncos beat New England on the leg of six Brandon McManus field goals — who now has the most games with multiple made kicks of 50-plus yards in NFL history. On offense, running back Melvin Gordon III has recorded five scrimmage touchdowns.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
|All-Time Series Record
|52-68-1
|Regular Season Series Record
|52-67-1
|Chargers All-Time at Broncos
|18-42-1
|Last Time at Broncos
|Dec. 1, 2019 — L, 23-20
|Current Streak
|L, Two games
|Last Meeting
|Dec. 1, 2019 at Den. — L, 23-20
|Longest Chargers Win Streak
|Six games (1963-66)
|Longest Broncos Win Streak
|Seven games (1975-78)
|HC Anthony Lynn vs. Den
|2-4
|Lynn All-Time vs. Den.*
|3-8
|Most Career GP vs. Den.
|DE Melvin Ingram III (14)
*Both as a Player and Coach (including years as assistant)
BY THE NUMBERS
20+: In Sunday's win vs. Jacksonville, Justin Herbert became the first quarterback this season to throw three touchdowns of 20-plus air yards in a single game.
19: Since Anthony Lynn was named head coach in 2017, the Bolts have won 19 games when having a positive turnover margin. The 19-2 record is tied for the fourth-best in the NFL over that span
96: Since Joey Bosa entered the NFL, he and teammate Melvin Ingram III are tied for the third-most QB hurries over that span and are four away from reaching 100.