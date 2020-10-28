Chargers – Broncos Game Preview

Los Angeles heads to the Mile High City for its first meeting with the Broncos of the season, kicking off on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1:05 p.m. PT from Empower Field at Mile High.

Sunday's game marks the 121st regular-season matchup between the teams, with Denver holding a 52-67-1 advantage. The Chargers have a 39-11 (.780) record in the series when scoring 23 or more points. While the Broncos swept the season series last year, Los Angeles looks to post a win in Denver for the second time in three seasons.

The Bolts ended their losing streak with a 10-point home win against Jacksonville in Week 7. Justin Herbert became the first rookie quarterback in history to throw for 300 yards, toss three touchdowns, run for a score and throw no interceptions in a victory. His 308.4 passing yards per game is a conference-best this season. The defense is coming off a five-sack performance and did not allow a completion in the first quarter for the ninth time in team history.