Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft:
|Player
|Position
|College
|Noah Avinger
|S
|Utah State
|Lander Barton
|LB
|Utah
|Jerand Bradley
|TE
|Kansas State
|Sincere Brown
|WR
|Colorado
|Jahmeer Carter
|DL
|Virginia
|Gregory Desrosiers
|RB
|Memphis
|Devin Grant
|S
|Syracuse
|Jacobian Guillory
|DL
|Louisiana State
|Niles King
|OLB
|San Diego State
|Devonte Ross
|WR
|Penn State
|Rodney Shelley
|CB
|Georgia Tech
|Avery Smith
|CB
|Toledo
|Jacob Spomer
|C
|Fresno State
|Evan Svoboda
|TE
|Wyoming
|Nadame Tucker
|OLB
|Western Michigan
|Terry Webb
|DL
|Southern Methodist
|Jeremiah Wilson
|CB
|Florida State
|Isaiah World
|T
|Oregon