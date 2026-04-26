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Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

Apr 25, 2026 at 09:05 PM
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The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft:

PlayerPositionCollege
Noah AvingerSUtah State
Lander BartonLBUtah
Jerand BradleyTEKansas State
Sincere BrownWRColorado
Jahmeer CarterDLVirginia
Gregory DesrosiersRBMemphis
Devin GrantSSyracuse
Jacobian GuilloryDLLouisiana State
Niles KingOLBSan Diego State
Devonte RossWRPenn State
Rodney ShelleyCBGeorgia Tech
Avery SmithCBToledo
Jacob SpomerCFresno State
Evan SvobodaTEWyoming
Nadame TuckerOLBWestern Michigan
Terry WebbDLSouthern Methodist
Jeremiah WilsonCBFlorida State
Isaiah WorldTOregon

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