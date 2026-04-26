Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

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The Los Angeles Chargers continued the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Florida offensive lineman Jake Slaughter (63rd overall). The Bolts moved down from No. 55 overall in a trade with New England, acquiring the 63rd overall choice used to select Slaughter along with a fourth-round pick (No. 63) and a sixth-round selection (No. 202). Los Angeles later traded the 86th overall pick to Cleveland for a trio of selections — a fourth-rounder (No. 105), a fifth-round choice (No. 145) and a sixth-round pick (No. 206).