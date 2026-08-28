Game Recap: Chargers Fall to Rams in 2026 Preseason Finale

The Chargers wrapped up preseason play with a 20-18 loss against the Rams on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

Here's a game recap from the Bolts preseason finale:

Turning Point

The Chargers starters played two series apiece Thursday night, with each side providing some highlights.

The obvious one came on offense when Justin Herbert fired a 65-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston.

The Bolts starting offense played four plays but made sure to end the preseason on a high note with that score.

Defensively, the starters forced a punt on the Rams opening drive and held Los Angeles to a field goal after the unit responded well after a Herbert fumble put the ball in the red zone.

The Bolts added a 34-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker in the third quarter and pulled within single digits when Greg Desrosiers rattled off a 34-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

DJ Uiagalelei's 2-point pass to Evan Svoboda made it a 20-18 game with just under 13 minutes left.

Uiagalelei and the offense then took over at their own 1-yard line with 3 minutes and 24 seconds left before the quarterback got the unit past midfield.