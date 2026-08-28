Game Recap: Chargers Fall to Rams in 2026 Preseason Finale

The Chargers wrapped up preseason play with a 20-18 loss against the Rams on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.
Here's a game recap from the Bolts preseason finale:
Turning Point
The Chargers starters played two series apiece Thursday night, with each side providing some highlights.
The obvious one came on offense when Justin Herbert fired a 65-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston.
The Bolts starting offense played four plays but made sure to end the preseason on a high note with that score.
Defensively, the starters forced a punt on the Rams opening drive and held Los Angeles to a field goal after the unit responded well after a Herbert fumble put the ball in the red zone.
The Bolts added a 34-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker in the third quarter and pulled within single digits when Greg Desrosiers rattled off a 34-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
DJ Uiagalelei's 2-point pass to Evan Svoboda made it a 20-18 game with just under 13 minutes left.
Uiagalelei and the offense then took over at their own 1-yard line with 3 minutes and 24 seconds left before the quarterback got the unit past midfield.
But Uiagalelei was sacked and fumbled to end the threat.
Browse through live action photos of the final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium!
Top Play
We could get used to seeing this in 2026.
Herbert aired it out early in the first quarter Thursday as he connected with Johnston on a 65-yard score.
The play-action pass was executed to perfection, with Herbert having plenty of time in the pocket to find a wide-open Johnston splitting the safeties down the seam with plenty of speed.
The Chargers offensive starters then took the rest of the night off, but not before ending the preseason with a bang.
By the way, Herbert's 65-yard pass Thursday night would have been his longest completion of last season.
Key Stat
The Bolts ended the preseason with a strong performance on the ground by rushing for 204 total yards.
Desrosiers led the way with 118 yards on nine carries, including his 34-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Amar Johnson added 37 yards on seven attempts.
Scoring Summary
Up Next
The NFL's 53-man roster cutdown deadline is Sunday at 3 p.m. (PT). The Bolts will then open the regular season on Sept. 13 at home against the Cardinals.