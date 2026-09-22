5 Things to Know About New Chargers TE Hayden Rucci

3. Different stops

Rucci has spent time around the league since entering the NFL.

After the Dolphins, he spent some time on the Lions active roster late last season after being claimed off waivers.

He then signed to the 49ers practice squad during the postseason before signing a futures contract and spending this past training camp in San Francisco.

Rucci played in all three of the 49ers preseason and hauled in three receptions for 34 yards, including 27 yards after the catch.

He joins the Chargers after spending time on the Jaguars practice squad the first two weeks of the regular season.

4. Badger career

The tight end enjoyed a strong collegiate career at Wisconsin.

Rucci played four seasons with the Badgers after redshirting, taking over as a regular starter for his final two years.

He saw action in 29 career games, making 18 starts at tight end, and totaling 17 receptions for 200 yards (11.8 avg.) and a touchdown.

Rucci finished his collegiate career as an Academic All-Big Ten selection three times.

5. NFL family

A standout in the state of Pennsylvania, Rucci had NFL connections before joining the league.

His father, Todd, played football at Penn State and was a 1993 second-round NFL draft pick who went on to play for eight seasons with the New England Patriots.