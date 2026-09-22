5 Things to Know About New Chargers TE Hayden Rucci

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday signed tight end Hayden Rucci to the active roster.
Here are five things to know about Rucci:
1. TE depth
The Chargers added to the tight end room after suffering a pair of injuries in Week 2.
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday that Charlie Kolar and David Njoku are both going on Injured Reserve.
The injuries left second-year tight end Oronde Gadsden as the lone tight end remaining on the active roster before the addition of Rucci.
"A lot of confidence in Oronde's game," Harbaugh said on Monday. "So many things that he does well. A lot of confidence in Oronde."
2. McDaniel reunion
Rucci spent the previous two seasons with Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel down in Miami.
The 25-year-old signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft and spent time on the practice squad the last two seasons.
Rucci's first NFL action came last season appearing in four games and notching a tackle on special teams.
He finished playing a total of 39 offensive snaps and 42 special teams snaps.
3. Different stops
Rucci has spent time around the league since entering the NFL.
After the Dolphins, he spent some time on the Lions active roster late last season after being claimed off waivers.
He then signed to the 49ers practice squad during the postseason before signing a futures contract and spending this past training camp in San Francisco.
Rucci played in all three of the 49ers preseason and hauled in three receptions for 34 yards, including 27 yards after the catch.
He joins the Chargers after spending time on the Jaguars practice squad the first two weeks of the regular season.
4. Badger career
The tight end enjoyed a strong collegiate career at Wisconsin.
Rucci played four seasons with the Badgers after redshirting, taking over as a regular starter for his final two years.
He saw action in 29 career games, making 18 starts at tight end, and totaling 17 receptions for 200 yards (11.8 avg.) and a touchdown.
Rucci finished his collegiate career as an Academic All-Big Ten selection three times.
5. NFL family
A standout in the state of Pennsylvania, Rucci had NFL connections before joining the league.
His father, Todd, played football at Penn State and was a 1993 second-round NFL draft pick who went on to play for eight seasons with the New England Patriots.
The elder Rucci played 85 career games in the NFL, starting 75 of them, including seven playoff games.