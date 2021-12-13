Week 15 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Chiefs

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs as we head into Week 15 of the 2021 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Jared Cook
|TE
|Quadricep
|DNP
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Quadricep
|DNP
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Justin Jones
|DL
|Ankle/Knee
|DNP
|Linval Joseph
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Trey Marshall
|DB
|Ankle/Hand
|DNP
|Donald Parham Jr.
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|CB
|Concussion
|LP
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Heel
|DNP
*indicates team did not practice and participation is an estimate
Kansas City Chiefs
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Wrist
|LP
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|Chris Jones
|DL
|Ankle
|FP
|Tyrann Mathieu
|S
|NIR--Other
|DNP
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Ribs
|LP
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Elbow
|LP
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|NIR--Personal
|DNP
|Darrel Williams
|RB
|Quadricep
|FP
|Andrew Wylie
|OL
|Knee
|FP
*indicates team did not practice and participation is an estimate
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- NIR - Not injury related
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.