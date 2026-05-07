What's the Chargers 2026 Strength of Schedule?

It will be a test for the Chargers once again in 2026 as they play eight games against teams who made the playoffs last season, four at home and four on the road.

That group is made up of the Broncos (home and away), games against the Patriots, 49ers and Texans at home and Bills, Seahawks and Rams on the road.

Even with a second-place schedule, two teams in the AFC West are slated to have tougher strength of schedule heading into the new season.

The Chiefs hold the toughest schedule in the division, and fifth overall in the NFL, facing teams with a combine record of 155-134, while the Raiders have the second-toughest in the division, and seventh overall, facing a 153-136 overall record.