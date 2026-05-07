What's the Chargers 2026 Strength of Schedule?

It's yet to be announced when the Chargers 2026 schedule will be released, but they've known their opponents since last season ended.
The Bolts will face the following teams in 2026:
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Jets, Patriots, Cardinals, 49ers, Texans
Road: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Seahawks, Rams, Buccaneers, Ravens
So what's the Chargers strength of schedule for the upcoming season?
The Chargers are tied for the ninth-toughest schedule this year based on the final records of teams in 2025.
The Bolts 2026 opponents combined to go 151-138 for a .522 winning percentage, good for fifth-highest in the AFC.
The Chargers will play the usual six AFC West games in 2026 and are slated to play two other divisions aside from their own — the AFC East and the NFC West — based on a league-wide rotation that make up eight games on the schedule.
The Bolts will play a second-place schedule again in 2026 based on their 11-6 finish last season, which is why they were matched up against same-place finishers in Baltimore, Houston and Tampa Bay.
Take a look back at the second week of the Chargers 2026 off-season program in monochrome.
It will be a test for the Chargers once again in 2026 as they play eight games against teams who made the playoffs last season, four at home and four on the road.
That group is made up of the Broncos (home and away), games against the Patriots, 49ers and Texans at home and Bills, Seahawks and Rams on the road.
Even with a second-place schedule, two teams in the AFC West are slated to have tougher strength of schedule heading into the new season.
The Chiefs hold the toughest schedule in the division, and fifth overall in the NFL, facing teams with a combine record of 155-134, while the Raiders have the second-toughest in the division, and seventh overall, facing a 153-136 overall record.
The Broncos are the lone team behind the Chargers ranking 15th and facing teams with a combined record of 148-141.