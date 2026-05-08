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Chargers 2026 Schedule to Be Released on May 14

May 08, 2026 at 09:51 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

ChargersScheduleRelease2026

The Chargers 2026 regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m. (PT).

The NFL made the announcement on Friday morning, as the entire league will soon find out how the regular season will shake out.

The slate of Chargers 2026 opponents include the usual games against the AFC West, plus dates against the AFC East and NFC West.

The Chargers will also play the Texans at home and the Ravens and Buccaneers on the road.

Download the Chargers App to secure presale access to single game tickets once the 2026-27 schedule is released!

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