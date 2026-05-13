What are the Top 5 Matchups on the Chargers 2026 Schedule?

The Chargers, along with the rest of the league, are on the eve of knowing their 2026 schedule, as it will be revealed Thursday at 4:30 p.m. (PT).
The Chargers 2026 opponents are set and will include eight home games. They will host the division rival Broncos, Chiefs and Raiders, as well as the Jets, Patriots, 49ers, Cardinals and Texans.
The Bolts will also travel to face the AFC West foes in addition to the Bills, Dolphins, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens and Buccaneers.
With that in mind, there's no shortage of stars and big storylines the Chargers will be see in Year 3 of Jim Harbaugh.
Here are the top five individual matchups to watch later this year:
1. Mike McDaniel vs. Jesse Minter
This figures to be one of the best matchups all season.
Mike McDaniel, the Chargers new Offensive Coordinator, has been full steam ahead at implementing his new offense, as he recently talked about his excitement for what the unit could be with Justin Herbert leading the charge.
McDaniel's long track record of NFL offensive success is well-documented, as he helped the Dolphins rank No. 8 in the NFL in both passing offense and total offense over his four-year tenure in Miami.
Not to mention the explosive 2023 season where he called the plays for the NFL's No. 1 leader in total offense (401.3 net yards per game) and passing offense (265.5 net passing yards per game) while ranking No. 2 in scoring offense (29.2).
Jesse Minter, on the other hand, was hired in January to be the Ravens Head Coach after two seasons as the Chargers Defensive Coordinator.
Minter helped improve the Chargers defense into one of the league's top units as the Bolts ranked sixth in defensive EPA per play (-0.069) and tied for sixth in success rate (42.1 percent) over the past two seasons.
The two coached their units against one another just a season ago in the Week 6 thriller between the Chargers and Dolphins in Miami, but will now do so in different places.
It's two of the NFL's best playcallers at it again.
Check out some photos from the Chargers Phase 2 workouts of the 2026 off-season program.
2. Daiyan Henley vs. Christian McCaffrey
There will be a number of elite offensive players the Chargers will be matched up against in 2026 — and Christian McCaffrey ranks near the top of the list.
The 29-year-old was a workhorse in his ninth NFL season, logging a career-high 413 touches in the regular season. He finished with 1,202 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
But perhaps the biggest part of his game where he was lethal last season was catching the ball, as he tallied 102 receptions for 924 receiving yards, the most he's had since 2019.
That's where Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley comes in this play for this pivotal face off.
Of course, the Chargers defense as a whole will have to prepare for what McCaffrey provides in the run game. But Henley will be a key factor in coverage, primarily because of the athleticism and coverage skills he possesses.
Out of McCaffrey's 924 receiving yards during the regular season last year, 455 of them came against a linebacker in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus, which was by far his most against any position.
And 299 of those yards came after the catch, as six of his seven receiving touchdowns also came when being defended by a linebacker.
Henley, meanwhile, allowed a 67.4 passer rating when targeted while defending a running back, good for second-best among all linebackers who were targeted at least 10 times last season.
He was also just one of six linebackers to record an interception while in coverage on a running back and did not a allow a touchdown against one.
It will take a group effort from the Chargers defense, especially with 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan at the controls and trying to find certain matchups, but Henley could be a big-time factor in that battle.
3. Justin Herbert vs. The Champs
Perhaps no heavyweight battle on the Bolts schedule will be more intriguing than Herbert, the Chargers franchise quarterback, leading the offense against the defending Super Bowl Champions.
The Seahawks are coming off a championship while boasting one of the top defenses in recent memory with Head Coach Mike Macdonald, who was Harbaugh's former defensive coordinator at Michigan.
Seattle finished last season near the top of the list of a number of categories, including the NFL's No. 1 scoring and third-down defense. They led the league in defensive DVOA, as that figure also ranked in the top 10 all-time since 1978.
On the other hand, Herbert is coming off another impressive season where he earned his second Pro Bowl accolade, throwing for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns with a 66.4 percent completion rate.
He also made his mark with his legs by rushing for a career-high 498 yards and two scores as he navigated injuries along the offensive front.
The Seahawks defense is one of the toughest units on the schedule, and an interesting matchup to see what Herbert and McDaniel can do against one of the league's best defenses.
Take a look back at the third week of the Chargers 2026 off-season program in monochrome.
4. Derwin James vs. Josh Allen
One of the leaders of the Chargers defense meets the Bills quarterback once again.
Derwin James is coming off his second consecutive Second-Team All-Pro season after finishing second on the team with 94 total tackles to go along with seven passes defensed, 2.0 sacks and 6.0 tackles for loss.
He also added three interceptions, which tied a career-high and were the most he's had since his rookie season in 2018.
The Chargers safety continues to do it all but spent the last two seasons primarily in the slot, where he has been able to wreak havoc and rack up 7.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.
Which is why this matchup against Josh Allen, the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, is one to watch, as James figures to be a big piece in slowing down one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.
Allen is coming off another Pro Bowl season with over 4,000 total yards, 579 of those being on the ground which was his most since 2022. He also added 14 touchdowns on the ground, the most among quarterbacks.
Allen is also a tough quarterback to bring down, as 402 of his 579 yards came after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. He also tied for the most missed tackles forced by a quarterback with 19.
With James usually close to the line of scrimmage, he could be a factor in trying to create negative plays if he's sent on a pressure, or help bring Allen down in case he uses his legs.
It's going to be a full-team effort, but James will be a big highlight to watch as the defense tries to slow down Allen and the Bills offense.
5. Khalil Mack vs. Matthew Stafford
We'll finish off with a pair of veterans who will likely find themselves in Canton, Ohio together down the road.
While it's not necessarily a 1-on-1 matchup, Khalil Mack has faced off against Matthew Stafford plenty in his career and will be tasked with putting the heat on the 38-year-old quarterback.
Mack has gone after Stafford in six games during his future Hall of Fame career, bringing him down twice and tallying five quarterback hits.
The 2025 Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player, Stafford's long track record of success is well known as he's coming off a career year with 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
According to Pro Football Focus, Stafford threw for an NFL-best 3,611 yards and 38 touchdowns when kept clean in the pocket during the 2025 season. He was also sacked just 23 times (tied for 23rd among quarterbacks).
Coming off another 5.5 sack season where the veteran edge rusher tallied 39 pressures in 12 games, it will be up to Mack and company to throw the quarterback out of rhythm and get pressure on him as two long-lasting veterans are squaring to meet again for the first time since 2021.