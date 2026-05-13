What are the Top 5 Matchups on the Chargers 2026 Schedule?

4. Derwin James vs. Josh Allen

One of the leaders of the Chargers defense meets the Bills quarterback once again.

Derwin James is coming off his second consecutive Second-Team All-Pro season after finishing second on the team with 94 total tackles to go along with seven passes defensed, 2.0 sacks and 6.0 tackles for loss.

He also added three interceptions, which tied a career-high and were the most he's had since his rookie season in 2018.

The Chargers safety continues to do it all but spent the last two seasons primarily in the slot, where he has been able to wreak havoc and rack up 7.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

Which is why this matchup against Josh Allen, the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, is one to watch, as James figures to be a big piece in slowing down one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.

Allen is coming off another Pro Bowl season with over 4,000 total yards, 579 of those being on the ground which was his most since 2022. He also added 14 touchdowns on the ground, the most among quarterbacks.

Allen is also a tough quarterback to bring down, as 402 of his 579 yards came after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. He also tied for the most missed tackles forced by a quarterback with 19.

With James usually close to the line of scrimmage, he could be a factor in trying to create negative plays if he's sent on a pressure, or help bring Allen down in case he uses his legs.

It's going to be a full-team effort, but James will be a big highlight to watch as the defense tries to slow down Allen and the Bills offense.

5. Khalil Mack vs. Matthew Stafford

We'll finish off with a pair of veterans who will likely find themselves in Canton, Ohio together down the road.

While it's not necessarily a 1-on-1 matchup, Khalil Mack has faced off against Matthew Stafford plenty in his career and will be tasked with putting the heat on the 38-year-old quarterback.

Mack has gone after Stafford in six games during his future Hall of Fame career, bringing him down twice and tallying five quarterback hits.

The 2025 Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player, Stafford's long track record of success is well known as he's coming off a career year with 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

According to Pro Football Focus, Stafford threw for an NFL-best 3,611 yards and 38 touchdowns when kept clean in the pocket during the 2025 season. He was also sacked just 23 times (tied for 23rd among quarterbacks).