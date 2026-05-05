Predicting the Chargers 2026 Season Schedule

Week 14: Chargers vs. Raiders (Thursday Night Football)

Thursday, Dec. 10

The Chargers lone Thursday night game comes at home against Las Vegas. Could No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza be the Raiders starting quarterback by then?

Week 15: Chargers at Rams

Sunday, Dec. 20

Travel-wise, this essentially amounts to a home game for the Chargers since it's a SoFi Stadium. But it's against one of the league's top teams and head coaches in Sean McVay.

Week 16: Chargers vs. 49ers (Saturday Night Football)

Sunday, Dec. 26

Let's have a SoCal vs. NorCal battle in primetime the day after Christmas. The NFL would surely love the draw of Harbaugh against his former team on national television on Saturday night.

Week 17: Chargers at Raiders

Sunday, Jan. 3

The Chargers wrap up their 2026 road slate against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Could the Chargers be playing to clinch a playoff spot in 2027?

Week 18: Chargers vs. Chiefs

Sunday, Jan. 10