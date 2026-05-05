Predicting the Chargers 2026 Season Schedule

The Chargers 2026 schedule will be released soon.
The Chargers 2026 opponents include home games against the Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Jets, Patriots, Texans, 49ers and Cardinals.
The Bolts will also visit the Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens, Rams and Seahawks.
With that in mind, let's have some fun with it as I try to guess the Chargers 2026 schedule.
Here is my annual prediction:
Week 1: Chargers at Broncos (Sunday Night Football)
Sunday, Sept. 13
The Chargers have played four straight season openers at home, so we're putting them in Denver in Week 1. This will be a tough first test in primetime against the defending AFC West champions on the road.
Week 2: Chargers vs. Texans (Monday Night Football)
Monday, Sept. 21
Back-to-back primetime games to open the season? Sign us up, especially with Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel getting a early glimpse at perhaps the NFL's top defense in the Texans.
Week 3: Chargers at Dolphins
Sunday, Sept. 27
Speaking of McDaniel, his return to Miami comes early. This is the first of four lengthy trips the Chargers have on the docket in 2026.
Week 4: Chargers at Seahawks
Sunday, Oct. 4
A potential front-loaded road schedule doesn't get any easier as the Bolts travel to Seattle to take on the defending Super Bowl champs. The Chargers offense will be battle tested early against another elite defense.
Week 5: Chargers vs. Patriots
Sunday, Oct. 11
The Chargers return home and face the other participant from last season's Super Bowl, which means a rematch of January's Wild Card playoff game between the Bolts and Patriots.
Week 6: Chargers at Buccaneers
Sunday, Oct. 18
A pair of potential trips to Florida in a month won't be easy, but keep in mind the Chargers went to New York in Week 4 last season before trekking to Miami in Week 6.
Week 7: Chargers vs. Jets
Sunday, Oct. 25
The Chargers see their third AFC East team in seven games as the Bolts welcome a home game at SoFi Stadium.
Week 8: Chargers vs. Cardinals
Sunday, Nov. 1
Jim Harbaugh's squad would surely welcome consecutive home games after so much travel in the first two months of the season.
Take a look back at the second week of the Chargers 2026 off-season program in monochrome.
Week 9: Chargers at Chiefs
Sunday, Nov. 8
This one should feature much a much warmer temperature than what the Chargers endured at Arrowhead last year. And Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be back at full strength in this clash of AFC West rivals.
Week 10: Chargers at Bills
Sunday, Nov. 15
Another week, another far trip for the Chargers. This one features a matchup against a yearly MVP candidate in Bills quarterback Josh Allen at Buffalo's brand new stadium.
Week 11: BYE WEEK
Sunday, Nov. 22
This projected bye week comes the weekend before Thanksgiving and would give the Bolts a breather before another tough upcoming stretch.
Week 12: Chargers at Ravens (Sunday Night Football)
Sunday, Nov. 29
The guess here is that the NFL wants to see this matchup in primetime. It's Harbaugh and McDaniel vs. Jesse Minter, plus Justin Herbert vs. Lamar Jackson and stars throughout both rosters.
Week 13: Chargers vs. Broncos
Sunday, Dec. 6
The Chargers wrap up their season series with Denver in early December. We could have a good grasp of the AFC West by the time this one is over.
Week 14: Chargers vs. Raiders (Thursday Night Football)
Thursday, Dec. 10
The Chargers lone Thursday night game comes at home against Las Vegas. Could No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza be the Raiders starting quarterback by then?
Week 15: Chargers at Rams
Sunday, Dec. 20
Travel-wise, this essentially amounts to a home game for the Chargers since it's a SoFi Stadium. But it's against one of the league's top teams and head coaches in Sean McVay.
Week 16: Chargers vs. 49ers (Saturday Night Football)
Sunday, Dec. 26
Let's have a SoCal vs. NorCal battle in primetime the day after Christmas. The NFL would surely love the draw of Harbaugh against his former team on national television on Saturday night.
Week 17: Chargers at Raiders
Sunday, Jan. 3
The Chargers wrap up their 2026 road slate against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Could the Chargers be playing to clinch a playoff spot in 2027?
Week 18: Chargers vs. Chiefs
Sunday, Jan. 10
The Chargers have ended the regular season on the road in each of Harbaugh's first two seasons. We'll slot them at home this time in a game against the Chiefs where everything could be on the line in Week 18.
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