5 Things to Know About 2026 NFL Schedule Release

The Chargers 2026 regular-season schedule will drop soon.
The 2026 NFL schedule is slated to be released in the coming weeks, as we will get to see where the Bolts play and in what order in Year 3 of Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.
Here are five things to know about the 2026 NFL schedule release:
1. When will the schedule be released?
The official date of when the NFL schedule will come out has not officially been announced yet.
In previous seasons, that date has fallen usually around mid-May, with the schedule being released on May 14 in 2025 and on May 15 in 2024.
2. Who are the Chargers 2026 opponents?
Even though we don't know the schedule yet, we do know who the Chargers are slated to face next year.
The Chargers will play a 17-game season in 2026, but will have nine road games to eight home games as AFC teams are scheduled to have the extra road game.
The Chargers home slate features all three division rivals as well as the Jets and Patriots from the AFC East.
They will also host both the 49ers and Cardinals from the NFC West and round it out with the Texans from the AFC South.
The Chargers road games will also include the three AFC West opponents as well as traveling to Miami for a second straight season, plus a trip to Buffalo's brand-new stadium.
The Bolts road games for the NFC West are on the West Coast, traveling to face the crosstown Rams and the Seahawks. The Ravens and Buccaneers then round out their opponents.
Take a look back at the second week of the Chargers 2026 off-season program in monochrome.
3. Why do they play those teams?
The Chargers will have their usual six games against AFC West foes, with home and away games against the Broncos, Chiefs and Raiders.
The rest of their opponents? They're decided by a league-wide rotation that makes up eight of the games on the schedule.
This year, those divisions are slated to be the AFC East and NFC West.
The Chargers play the AFC East every three years, so the teams will all square off after doing so in 2023, with the difference being the home and away games from that season are switched.
Instead of traveling to face the Patriots and Jets, like they did in 2023, the Bolts will now host both at SoFi Stadium in 2026.
The AFC West also plays the NFC West every four years so it's time for the Bolts go up against that division for the first time since 2022.
Similar to the others, the home and away games also rotate, meaning the Chargers will travel to Seattle for the first time since 2018.
The Chargers final three games are against teams that finished in the same spot in their respective divisions in 2025.
The Bolts will play a second-place schedule based on their 11-6 finish last season, which is why they were matched up against same-place finishers in Houston, Baltimore and Tampa Bay.
4. What is the Chargers strength of schedule?
The Chargers are slated to have one of the league's toughest schedules heading into 2026.
The Bolts 2026 opponents combined to go 151-138 for a .522 winning percentage, good for ninth in the NFL.
The Chargers will play eight games in 2026 against playoff teams from a year ago, with an even split of four at home and four on the road.
That group is made up of the Broncos (home and away), plus games against the 49ers, Patriots and Texans at home in addition to the Bills, Seahawks and Rams on the road.
Even with a second-place schedule, the Chargers have the third-toughest strength of schedule in the AFC West.
The Chiefs hold the toughest schedule in the division, and fifth overall, facing teams with a combine record of 155-134, while the Raiders are second in the AFC West, and seventh overall, facing a 153-136 overall record.
The Broncos round out the division ranking 15th and facing teams with a combined record of 148-141.
5. What are the most intriguing games on Chargers schedule?
There's plenty of non-divisional matchups on the Chargers schedule that will definitely turn some heads in 2026, starting with three from one of the best divisions in football.
The Chargers will travel to play the defending-champion Seahawks next season, a game that has multiple headlines in one.
Of course, quarterback Justin Herbert and Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel will get a chance to scheme against the Seattle front, but Head Coach Jim Harbaugh will also get to see Mike Macdonald, who was his defensive coordinator at Michigan during the 2021 season.
The Bolts will also face off against their fellow Los Angeles team in the Rams, who faced the Seahawks in the NFC Championship game last season.
It will be the first time the two L.A. teams play each other since 2022, but it is also the first time Harbaugh will get to coach against Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, making it a big-time head coaching battle.
Then there's the 49ers, who the Chargers will host for the first time ever at SoFi Stadium as their last matchup in Los Angeles was in 2018. Their last game in 2022 featured Herbert, but this chapter will be the first time the Bolts see this current iteration of San Francisco led by Brock Purdy.
And when you flip to the AFC side, there's plenty to be intrigued by as well — particularly three games that could have big time ramifications in the AFC playoff picture.
The Chargers host the Patriots during the regular season for the first time since 2021 and will get a chance to face off with them once again after meeting in last season's Wild Card round.
They will also see the Bills in Buffalo, a team who has consistently been in the mix in the conference, for the first time on the road since 2020.
And the Bolts will see a familiar face in Jesse Minter, who is now the Ravens Head Coach after spending the past two seasons as the Chargers Defensive Coordinator.