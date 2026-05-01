5 Things to Know About 2026 NFL Schedule Release

5. What are the most intriguing games on Chargers schedule?

There's plenty of non-divisional matchups on the Chargers schedule that will definitely turn some heads in 2026, starting with three from one of the best divisions in football.

The Chargers will travel to play the defending-champion Seahawks next season, a game that has multiple headlines in one.

Of course, quarterback Justin Herbert and Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel will get a chance to scheme against the Seattle front, but Head Coach Jim Harbaugh will also get to see Mike Macdonald, who was his defensive coordinator at Michigan during the 2021 season.

The Bolts will also face off against their fellow Los Angeles team in the Rams, who faced the Seahawks in the NFC Championship game last season.

It will be the first time the two L.A. teams play each other since 2022, but it is also the first time Harbaugh will get to coach against Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, making it a big-time head coaching battle.

Then there's the 49ers, who the Chargers will host for the first time ever at SoFi Stadium as their last matchup in Los Angeles was in 2018. Their last game in 2022 featured Herbert, but this chapter will be the first time the Bolts see this current iteration of San Francisco led by Brock Purdy.

And when you flip to the AFC side, there's plenty to be intrigued by as well — particularly three games that could have big time ramifications in the AFC playoff picture.

The Chargers host the Patriots during the regular season for the first time since 2021 and will get a chance to face off with them once again after meeting in last season's Wild Card round.

They will also see the Bills in Buffalo, a team who has consistently been in the mix in the conference, for the first time on the road since 2020.