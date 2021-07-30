What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

A New Position for Strap

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. has a strong understanding of the new defense being implemented in Los Angeles. Head coach Brandon Staley referred to him Friday as a "another defensive coordinator" who "thinks like a coach."

Harris Jr. has been able to share that knowledge with teammates who may have a steeper learning curve.

But it's not all familiar for the 11-year veteran. Harris Jr. is working at a third position he said he hasn't lined up at since his rookie season: safety.

"I just have to get comfortable with it," he said. "Usually I can just line up at corner and play nickel and I'm fairly comfortable with that, but now I have to move around a lot more and get the communication right, kind of learn how my corners are playing, things like that. So, it's new to me but it's been fun, though."

Harris. Jr. added that the coaching staff wants him "to play all over the field." He said that flexibility will allow the defense to counter anything opposing offenses try to throw at them this season, and vice versa.

"It's going to be hard for teams to identify what we're doing," Harris Jr. said. "One down, I may be in the slot. Next time, I may be at left corner or right corner. You never know where I'm going to be at.