5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

2. Stick shines on 3rd downs

The Chargers flipped the script from last week, opting to have quarterback Eatson Stick start the game, with Chase Daniel playing the second half. (Daniel played the first half last week, with Stick getting the second half).

Overall, Stick completed 11 of 20 passes for 134 yards and with a touchdown and an interception. His passer rating was 71.7.

The quarterback was picked off on his first throw of the game, but responded well, especially on third down.

On third-and-4, Stick hit Jalen Guyton on a crossing route to pick up 16 yards and move the chains. Later, on third-and-5, Stick fired a hitch route to Jason Moore, Jr., for six yards.

Stick later showed off his wheels on a third-and-13 situation, scampering to the left to gain 25 yards on a broken play.

3. A look at the starters

Here are some notable players who started Saturday night's game.

Michael Davis and Asante Samuel, Jr., started at outside cornerback, just as they did a week ago.

Elsewhere on defense, Chris Rumph II started at outside linebacker and showed up in the run game with a tackle for loss.

JT Woods and Raheem Layne were the starters at safety, while Jerry Tillery started up front on the defensive line.

The Chargers starting offensive line consisted of: LT Zack Bailey, LG Brenden Jaimes, C Will Clapp, RG Zion Johnson and RT Storm Norton.

Norton and Trey Pipkins III split playing time in the first half, with Norton playing 18 total snaps over three series.