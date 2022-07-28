Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp 

Take a look at top quotes from Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi, ide receiver Keenan Allen and outside linebacker Joey Bosa's press conferences after Thursday's practice.

Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi

On 'if anything has stood out' about the offense over the first two practices:

"It's still so early. We're just kind of installing the plays and running. We haven't even hit any third downs yet. I think the guys are locked in. Today, I think we had a few alignment errors that we need to get cleaned up, but the guys are in shape and locked in and ready to go. Still early, no pads, but we're looking forward to keep looking at them and evaluating.

On what will 'decide' the right tackle competition:

"Consistency, guys that you can count on play in and play out. I think [T] Storm [Norton] is just going to get better. I think when [T] Trey [Pipkins III], kind of like, Josh [Palmer], when Trey went in and played last year, it built some confidence, I think, in him and us having confidence in him. That's going to be a very important one. Right now, again, we're out here in just helmets. We're not getting as much information as we'll start getting in a few days when we put the pads on, and then the preseason games will be real important, but I think we're going to end up being a lot better there, regardless of who wins that position, and I think that we're going to feel real good about the depth, as well."

On competition for the second running back role:

"They're not really getting hit and breaking tackles, so it's too early, really, to know anything yet. But as these pads go on, I think the preseason games will be really important, because even when we put the pads on, they're not getting tackled to the ground. I expect to see growth from [RB] Larry [Rountree III] mentally, just being more reliable from that perspective. I'll be excited to see [RB] Isaiah [Spiller] get going. Obviously, we felt good about him as a prospect. So, see how he transitions. Then, [RB] Josh [Kelley], we know a little bit more about. It's another guy that we feel good about. That'll be very important to see who rises and kind of wins that two spot.

On facing a pass rush with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa in practice: