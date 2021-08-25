Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

8. Staley on the depth at linebacker

"I feel like we have three starters. I think that Kyzir [White] has had a fantastic camp and I think that Drue [Tranquill] has had a fantastic camp. We're lucky to have all three of them. I think that Kyzir has really produced about as well as anybody on our defense during camp. I feel like he has really had a terrific camp. I can say the same for Drue. Drue's been extremely productive when he's been out there. Unfortunately, you can only play two at a time, most of the time. Sometimes, we only play one, if we're in a one linebacker grouping. I know that we're really excited to have all three of them. What I thought was great about the game was that both Kyzir and Drue got to play with Kenneth. That was important to us because we wanted both of them to get that feel of what it's like to play with K9. I felt like that was a big positive coming out of the game."