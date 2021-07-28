How Head Coach Brandon Staley Approached Day One of Chargers Training Camp

'A Different Movie' With Derwin

With the return of fans to training camp also came the return of safety Derwin James Jr.

James Jr. was cleared for football activities at the start of OTAs in May after suffering a knee injury in camp a year ago. And though he and his defensive teammates are learning a new system with new coaches, expectations remain high.

"We want to be the number one defense in the league," James Jr. said. "If that's not our goal, then I don't know what is. We always want to be the best defense. When we come out here every day, we want to work towards that."

James has weathered adversity in each of the last two seasons, missing 27 games due to injury. His presence is game-changing, illustrated in his All-Pro rookie season when the Chargers went 12-4 in 2018 – tied for the best record in the AFC.

"I was excited to compete with him today," Staley said. "I know how hard that he has worked to get to this moment. You always take everybody's circumstances into consideration. You know what this guy has been through and you know what this thing means to him. For him to go out there today and run the show for our team, while competing at a high level, we're asking him to do a lot because he can handle a lot."