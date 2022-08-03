Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

Transitioning from a D-II program to the NFL, did you feel like you maybe had to learn a little bit quicker or learn a bit more than some of your D-I teammates?

Pipkins: I can't speak for them, but I think a little bit. I think I had to learn a little more because the caliber of players and coaches at D-II are just different than D-I. It's not a knock on any players, but it's just the reality of it. You learn a little bit. You learn from coaches who have a bit more experience and have been doing this for however many years. I had to learn a little more.

You go through a head coaching change pretty early on in your career – we'll get to offensive line coach Brendan Nugent in a second – but offensively, what's the biggest impact this staff has had?

Pipkins: They're all really positive and energetic and you can just feel it. You can feel the energy, and when they talk about football, you can tell they love the game. It's just awesome to have coaches like that who love the game, love football, and they're good at teaching it. They can teach it. They're good, they're excited about it, and it makes you excited about it.

You've had a different offensive line coach with the Chargers every year you've been in the NFL:

2019: Pat Meyer

2020: James Campen

2021: Frank Smith

2022: Brendan Nugent

Has it been hard to find the consistency there as a young player?

Pipkins: I think struggles came from that a little bit because I didn't know what my style was. I was trying to do one coach's style or one player's style. I had tried to kind of imitate what Russ [Okung] did my rookie year and was like that didn't work for me. And then I just didn't know what my style was and having different coaches, I was trying their new styles.

But now, having similar coaches that have come from a similar philosophy the last two years, they have similar coaching styles and I feel like I've found my style and that's helped a ton.

So you go from Frank Smith to Nugent this year. Talk to me about "Nuge," what's the vibe and what has he brought to this group?